Braves need to make moves at the trade deadline

What was probably projected to be a quiet trade deadline for the Atlanta Braves – at least quiet compared to last year's flurry of activity – has now turned into a period that could define the team's ability to repeat as World Series champions.
In fact, the turning point in the season may point back to last weekend's series with the Angels. Two things happened for a team nipping at the New York Mets' heels for first place in the National League East.
Adam Duvall crashed into the outfield wall on Saturday causing him to leave the game. His injury was the worst case scenario for the Braves as he will have season-ending surgery to repair his left wrist. While Duvall's season has been rather pedestrian with a .213 average, 12 homers and 36 RBIs, he always provided the Braves with a strong defensive presence in the outfield. He also gives the team a home run threat every time he stepped into the batter's box. Now, the Braves must play Eddie Rosario or even Marcell Ozuna in the outfield. Both are not as good defensively as Duvall. The team will surely be opening the phone lines this week to gauge a potential trade target that could spare the team from having to play a defensive liability in the outfield.
Then the other obvious need lies in the starting rotation. While a unit of Max Fried, Kyle Wright and Charlie Morton is formidable enough to compete against any foe the Braves are likely to see in the postseason, they need another arm to get the defending champs to the postseason.
Ian Anderson's performance on Sunday should have management concerned about his potential in the playoffs. It was reminiscent of his struggles all season. Only in six of his 15 starts has Anderson pitched at least six innings. On Sunday against the Angels, Anderson lasted just three innings and was shellacked for eight hits and seven runs. Walks are a big reason for his struggles. He has issued 48 walks in 95 innings, leading to the high 1.58 WHIP and 5.31 ERA.
Even when Anderson does not allow many runs, he can't pitch deep into games because the pitch count is so high. In his two prior starts against the Nationals, Anderson allowed just three runs and seven hits but lasted only 10.2 innings. He walked seven in the two starts.
Another reliable arm is a necessity for the Braves, though the price may be too steep to pay.
While Atlanta is more talented than it was this time last year and not as desperate as it was in 2021 when it acquired a whole new outfield, a couple of moves would certainly calm fans' nerves. That includes yours truly. Lets see what happens when Aug. 2 rolls around.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.