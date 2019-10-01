Braves must win Game 1 against experienced Cardinals

It's October in Georgia and that can only mean one or a few things: High school football is in full swing, we've yet to experience fall weather and the Atlanta Braves are back in baseball's postseason.
Yes, for the second straight year, that Braves are playing playoff baseball. It's an exciting time to be an Atlanta fan.
That's the good news. The bad news is Atlanta's first-round opponent, the St. Louis Cardinals, who have experienced success against the Braves in the postseason. Need some examples? Here are a few:
Try their most recent encounter during the 2012 National League Wild Card game. The Cardinals won 6-3. But the game will be remembered for the infamous infield fly call that nullified a hit by Andrelton Simmons in the eighth inning. The Braves would have had the bases loaded with one out. Instead, it was ruled an out and the life was quickly taken out of Turner Field in Atlanta.
In 2000, the Braves' star-studded pitching staff was no match for the Cardinals bats. In a three-game sweep, the Braves surrendered 24 runs, capped by a 7-1 loss in a Game 3 started by Kevin Millwood.
The Braves did enjoy success in 1996. The Braves won the series in seven games, capped by a 15-0 laugher in Game 7.
Now, what do I think will happen this year? The Braves have to win Game 1 to provide some confidence. This group has won its share of games over the past two regular seasons but has found little playoff success, save Game 3 of last year's National League Division Championship Series when Ronald Acuna Jr. belted a grand slam in SunTrust Park against the Dodgers.
A loss in the series opener would put too much pressure on the Braves to win Game 2 against the hottest pitcher in the National League in Jack Flaherty. The Braves have the firepower at the top of the lineup (if Acuna and Freddie Freeman are fully healthy) to compete with anybody. But pitching questions remain. Can Dallas Keuchel be the leader at the top of the rotation? Can Mike Soroka ignore the fact that the calendar has turned to October and continue his amazing success on the road? And can the bullpen hold up under tight circumstances; i.e. in the seventh inning or later?
I predict the Braves get just enough pitching to push this series to the limit where they win Game 5 at SunTrust Park.
