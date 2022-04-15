Braves have not come out hitting

A little more than a week into the Major League Baseball season and the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves have barely put up a fight at the plate.
Other than the 16-run explosion the Braves used to wallop the Washington Nationals earlier this week, Atlanta's offense has pretty much been offensive. The Braves' offensive outburst on Tuesday was sandwiched in between a 6-3 loss and 3-1 defeat to the Nationals, followed by a 12-1 shellacking at the hands of the San Diego Padres on Thursday.
I know it is extremely early in the season, but there are some growing concerns.
The Braves are 16th in batting in the Major Leagues with a mediocre .231 batting average with 35 runs scored. But if you take away the 16 runs tallied in that one game against the Nationals, the Braves mustered just 19 runs in the other seven contests.
One player who has done his part at the plate is newly acquired first baseman Matt Olson. He is batting .407 with a team-leading 11 hits. But his one RBI speaks to nobody being on base when he steps to the plate.
Marcell Ozuna has started strong with a .313 average and a pair of homers as well.
Leadoff remains a concern and will likely stay that way until Ronald Acuna Jr. returns from his torn ACL. Ozzie Albies has managed just seven hits and a .250 average. Eddie Rosario, last year's postseason star, has just one hit and five strikeouts. Acuna's return will not come soon enough.
Dansby Swanson, another postseason hero, has 14 strikeouts in eight games. He is capable of hitting better and must hit better at the bottom of the lineup. Adam Duvall needs to show more pop himself. He has yet to homer and has compiled 10 strikeouts.
The Braves have struck out 71 times as a team, almost 10 per game. They were prone to do that in previous years but made up for it with the home run ball. They only have eight this year, and three came in that rout of the Nats.
It is still a small sample to pass strict judgement on these Braves when they have only played 5% of their games thus far. But it does make you pause. Are these Braves still recovering from not having Freddie Freeman in their lineup? Does the absence of Acuna Jr. at the top of the lineup really have this significant of an impact?
Only time will tell. At least we know that Olson, the newest addition to the Braves, has come out of the gates swinging. The Braves just need his teammates to start doing the same.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
