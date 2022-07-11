Braves' All-Stars are five, should have been seven

The mid-summer classic is a less than a week away. The number of legitimate All-Stars that the Atlanta Braves should have fielded this year was seven. Unfortunately, the Braves are only sending five to Los Angeles for next week's All-Star game.
The five selections are a solid amount, especially considering the production the defending World Series champions have gotten this year amid a late first-half resurgence that has the Braves 1.5 games out of first place in the National League East Division heading into this week's series with the first-place New York Mets.
Ronald Acuna Jr., Travis d'Arnaud, Dansby Swanson, William Contreras and Max Fried are bound for Hollywood. There's an obvious case for third baseman Austin Riley and starting pitcher Kyle Wright.
Wright should have been an no-doubter. The phenom is delivering on potential that made him a No. 5 draft pick. Wright is tied for second with 10 wins in the N.L. He's also posted a dominant 2.97 ERA and 2.9 WAR.
Riley deserved even more consideration, especially compared to Nolan Arenado and Manny Machado, the two third basemen headed to the All-Star game. Riley has 23 homers and 56 RBIs, compared to 17 homers and 55 RBIs for Arenado and 14 homers and 50 RBIs for Machado. Case closed.
While the snubs were obvious, the selections for the Braves solidified the belief that this team is just as talented as the one that captured last year's championship.
Braves ace and one of the top lefties in the game, Max Fried, has delivered one of the best first-halves of the season. He's pitched 13 quality starts in 17 starts this year, accumulating a 2.52 ERA with a 9-2 record, tied for third in the National League. His 2.52 ERA ranks in the top 10 in the N.L. He's also posted a 4.3 WAR, second only to Miami's Sandy Alcantara.
Swanson was the team's most deserving selection this year. He has been one of the Braves' most consistent hitters the last couple of months. Swanson leads the team with a 3.4 WAR, tallying a .302 average with 14 homers and 50 RBIs with 14 stolen bases.
The Braves' combination of d'Arnaud and Contreras has been one of the best catching tandems in the league. The two have combined for 22 homers and 59 RBIs.
That's five Braves who got the All-Star nod this year and two others that should have. It is a fun time to be a Braves fan.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
