Brand New Boss: DuBose named coach of Lowndes football

VALDOSTA — After an executive session that lasted more than two hours, Lowndes football has its new head coach.
Jamey DuBose was unanimously approved as the new coach at the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday evening.
More than 90 coaches from 20 different states were vetted in the process of finding a new head coach for Lowndes according to superintendent Wes Taylor.
“I can stand before you and tell you with confidence that I believe without a doubt, we have the best man and right man for the job,” Taylor said as he introduced DuBose. “I think for many years to come we are going to be proud of the new Lowndes High head football coach.”
DuBose comes to the Vikings boasting a coaching record of 137-40 during his 14 years as a head coach. That record includes a 66-11 stint at his previous school, Central-Phenix City (Ala.).
“I had a great career in Alabama and I felt like I’ve done as much as I could do,” DuBose said. “I was happy to be there and I was happy to stay where I was at but at the end of the day, who is going to say no to Lowndes?”
“When the Lowndes job became open it’s one of the premiere jobs I think not just in the state of Georgia but I’m talking about in the nation,” DuBose continued. “I saw an opportunity and I know about the fanbase here, I know about the support. I know about the school system—I did my research as a coach and it was what I wanted.”
Lowndes is coming off a 14-1 season where they finished as runner-ups in the classification.
Long-time head coach Randy McPherson announced his retirement at the end of the season opening the door for DuBose to step into the role.
“I’m passionate about our football team and I want to know more about our kids,” DuBose said after the meeting. “I’m looking forward to getting in here and just getting to know people. My vision and Mr. Taylor’s vision was right on and we have some plans for this … Everybody just needs to buckle up and enjoy the ride. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
