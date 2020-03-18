Each year, the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta hosts an awards luncheon to recognize and celebrate those who have gone above and beyond to help the Club better serve the youth of this community.
At the event, the Club first bestowed “Years of Devoted Service to Youth Awards.” These awards celebrate individuals who have given their time, skills, and talents to serve the Club. Brian Flemming, Brian Gerber, Susan Steel, and Trav Paulk all received the 10 Years of Devoted Service to Youth Awards. Pat Nichols was honored with 20 years of service to youth and Lee Crosby, Jr. 25 years. Finally, Ms. Jeanette Coody received her award for 40 years of devoted service to the youth of our community.
Following the recognition of these beloved community members, the Club presented awards recognizing exceptional service in the previous year. Will Kemp, the current President of the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta Board of Directors, received the 2019 “Man of the Year” Award. Chryse Thomas, a longtime teacher and volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club, received the 2019 “Woman of the Year” Award. Pat Nichols, current Club Vice President of Finance, received the 2019 “Old Reliable” Award. Finally, Bart Shuman received the 2019 “Extra Mile” Award.
Each of these individuals, and so many more, equip the Boys & Girls Club to provide nearly 1,000 local youth at 7 different sites with a safe place to learn and grow every day. The life-changing services the Club provides would be simply infeasible without the loving sacrifice of these community members and all those who support the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.