HAHIRA –– It’s been a long time coming—one month and eight days to be exact—since the Valwood Valiants (2-13) won a game.
Tuesday night was their night as they whooped Westwood (5-10) 69-39 in dominating fashion, which came as a surprise to some in attendance.
But it was bound to happen though.
This team hasn’t had much time to bond and gel like their opponents, but they’re finding their groove right before tournament time.
“I feel like we’re playing together more, (and) we’re getting a little bit of a rhythm,” said Valwood Head Coach Andy Stamschror. “We got out and ran, we did a good job pushing the ball up the floor. We did a decent job on defense; we’ve still got to improve on a few little things. One thing we’re trying to focus on is fundamental stuff like boxing out and just some basic stuff we’ve got to improve on.”
Valwood came out the gates with the intensity that Stamschror has been searching for all season and kept it up for four quarters.
When the Valiants took the lead, they kept their foot on the gas.
A three-pointer by Russell Hunter at the buzzer sent the Valiants into halftime with a 37-22 lead and all the momentum.
The team was clicking, feeding off the energy in the gym, it seemed like a brand new Valwood team was on the court Tuesday night.
Valwood allowed just 17 points in the entire second half and dropped 31 points that extended to a lead nobody would’ve expected.
The Valiants took a 30-point lead and ended the game with it.
Even though the season has been riddled with tough losses and blowouts, the Valiants entered this game with confidence that they’ll win, as usual.
This time, they backed it up and then some.
“It means a lot, hopefully it’s going to give us a little bit of momentum into (the rest of the season),” said Stamschror. “If we finish out the year strong you never know what can happen in the tournament… I think it’s anybody’s region. We (competed) with Brookwood, the only team that we haven’t really competed too well against this year is Southland. (But) I feel like we can compete with them too because most of the team’s in the region compete with them, so it depends on the matchup and we’ve just got to come out and play.”
If the Valiants can keep this rolling, there’s really no telling how the region tournament will go.
Forward Harrison Hamsley showed up with 14 points and was a force in the paint. Demonte Taylor followed with 13 points and Hunter finished with 10 points, but his best work came on the defensive end.
Hunter finished with three blocks and was a pest on the defensive end, as well as the rest of the team. It seemed contagious; once one player made a good play, a teammate followed up with another good play, and that pattern kept repeating.
Before they knew it, Valwood was dusting Westwood and even put the end of the bench in for the final minutes of the game.
To put the cherry on top, Wright “Brick” Kimbro ended the game with a mid-range shot that made the whole gym roar.
Everybody had a smile after the dominating team performance.
Now it’s time for the Valiants to carry that over to their final few games and the region tournament in February.
UP NEXT
The Valiants take a road trip to Thomasville, where they’ll play region rival Brookwood on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
