Bouncing back: Valwood sweeps NFC after loss

HAHIRA –– Valwood bounced back with a vengeance Thursday night by dominating North Florida Christian in a three-set sweep.
This win follows its third loss of the season that came against Community Christian, where they went to five sets and just couldn’t close it.
The Valiants showed up against NFC and everything was clicking, they seemed to have an almost flawless performance.
“We played together as a team and we wanted to make sure we did everything we could to the best of our ability together,” Assistant coach Chad Gallahan said. “Not as individuals but as one team, they played for each other, they played because they wanted it. They’ve put the hard work in, and it paid off.”
In the match, the first set was the most competitive. Both teams were figuring out what was working and what needed to be changed, but for Valwood everything was working.
Valwood pulled away and won the first set 25-13. From then on, they couldn’t be stopped.
NFC would take a small lead and the Valiants would answer with a run of points. The second set saw NFC up 6-2, Gallahan called a timeout and then completely took over the second set, winning it with ease.
“I do want to give credit to NFC for coming out today, playing very hard and giving us some good matches,” Gallahan said. “I’m glad we got them on the schedule, including other teams like Community Chrisitian, who get us prepared for the state teams up in Atlanta.”
By the third set, Valwood’s players were all smiles. It was obvious the game started to become more fun than competitive after every point.
Coach Gallahan gave praise and all the credit to the players and especially his wife, Val Gallahan, the head coach of Valwood’s volleyball team. She couldn’t make it for the game against NFC and Chad took over the duties as head coach.
Valwood is now 7-3 on the season.
The next game is a big one for them, it’s a rematch against Community Christian. This will be their third time playing each other and Community Christian has won the last two matches.
Valiants will host them on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.