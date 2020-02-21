VALDOSTA—The VSU Lady Blazers picked up a needed win with 59 second-half points as Kayla Bonilla surpassed 1,000 career points at the Complex on Tuesday night.
VSU defeated Montevallo 97-87 in a home-conference win, reversing the 90-67 defeat at the hands of the Hawks on Feb. 1.
Cheray Saunders led the team in scoring, shooting 6-of-12 from the field while making 9-of-11 from the free throw line and 2-of-3 attempts from deep.
While Saunders paced the team, there was a total effort from the Lady Blazers with every player that logged minutes making at least a field goal.
They outscored the Falcons 25-10 in bench points with Abby Rouse and Kendall Bollmer combining for 23 of those points.
“At this point of the season you want to be playing your best basketball,”head coach Deandra Schirmer said after the game. “You want to improve some of the games that you struggled in and I thought we did that tonight … Credit to our bench because we outscored them. We had 25 points off our bench. Abby Rouse had a big game. Kendall Bollmer the freshman came in and had a great game. She knew her role and was prepared. It’s a credit to our team to stay focused and for everyone on the team to be focused and ready for their moment when their time is called.”
The two sides were locked at 38 going into the half but after outscoring the Falcons 29-17 in the third quarter and adding a 30 point fourth quarter, the Lady Blazers took sole control.
The fourth quarter became extra special when Kayla Bonilla found herself at the free throw line with a chance to score her 1,000th point.
She sunk the free throw to her teammates delight, and after an announcement was made the junior guard was given an ovation by the home fans.
After the game she was met with big embraces from her teammates, coaches and fans as she walked off the court with a big smile.
“I’m overwhelmed,” Bonilla said after the game. “I didn’t expect it to come this quick. It’s a big accomplishment. I feel like we gave a good support system and they’ve been here through out my whole career here. I appreciate them supporting and it’s definitely something that contributes to me playing because I want to give the fans a show.”
Bonilla and her teammates will return to action on Saturday for Senior Day at the Complex against West Alabama.
VSU Men 105
Montevello 74
The VSU men’s basketball team secured a 31 point victory over the Falcons while winning their 14th consecutive game on Thursday.
The game started slow for the Blazers and saw the Falcons establish a pace that they were comfortable playing at.
But once VSU got going, it was a challenge for the Falcons to slow them down.
They had 20 assists as a team and every player that played in the game scored.
“We just had respect for them,” head coach Mike Helfer said about the team’s approach. “We came out and was very aggressive defensively and I thought forced them in some uncomfortable situations and I thought we played well offensively.”
After scoring 39 points in the first half and leading by 15 points, VSU scored 66 second half points to put the game completely out of reach of the Falcons.
Four of the five starters finished the night in double figures with Darrell Jones leading the way behind 19 points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes.
Burke Putnam had 18 points and Clay Guillozet had 17 to follow.
The Blazers are playing a "team" brand of basketball and it’s directly paying off in the win column.
“Everybody goes on their own little spurts,” Guillozet said after the game. “I don’t think guys are really forcing it. If they have it they have it. If not we’re swinging it. We’re getting a lot of open looks a lot of good three’s and we’re getting the ball to the hoop a lot.”
The Blazers are returning to action on Saturday against a team that brings memories—fond and not so fond.
They’ll face No. 3 West Alabama at 4 p.m. at the Complex in what has become quite the rivalry.
The Blazers faced them in the playoffs last year and lost 95-87 to end their season.
Prior to that, VSU took a road-win from the Tigers thanks to a last second buzzer-beater by Beau Justice.
“They are very good,” Helfer said about the No. 3 Tigers. “We will have to be ready to play. I think that’s turned into a great rivalry. We got them here on a shot but they got us in the NCAA tournament. It’s really turned into a good rivalry for both programs and I’d expect it to be a rivalry type atmosphere here on Saturday.”
Saturday will mark the last regular season home game for VSU and Senior Day, with senior players set to be honored prior to tip-off.
