VALDOSTA – All it takes is one play to swing momentum.
Usually that play comes in the thick of a hotly-contested game, but for No. 4 Valdosta State, that play came on the opening kickoff.
Running back Jamar Thompkins fielded the kick and darted across the left side of the field. Simultaneously, playmaking receiver Lio'undre Gallimore came sprinting across the right side. Thompkins flipped the ball stealthily to Gallimore, who rolled all the way down the Delta State sideline for a touchdown just 14 seconds into Saturday's game. Thompkins was credited with 6 yards on the play, while Gallimore took care of the other 90 on the 96-yard return.
From there, the Blazers (5-0, 2-0 Gulf South Conference) put the proverbial gas pedal through the floorboard as they dismantled the Statesmen (2-4, 0-3 GSC) 55-0 Saturday night.
"We've been working on that since camp," VSU head coach Gary Goff said. "We knew that we'd have a lane right there and did a great job. (Gallimore) hit that and he was gone. What a way to start a game right there. That just really set the tone all night long. We capitalized right there and we didn't stop scoring. We kept scoring so fast, I felt bad for my defense. I wanted to keep the guys off the field a little bit [laughs]."
For the third time this season, the Blazers rushed for over 300 yards – exploding for a season-high 401 led by the tandem of junior Seth McGill and Thompkins, who combined for 323 yards rushing.
McGill had 14 carries for 186 yard and one touchdown, while Thompkins went for 134 yards on only 10 carries with two touchdowns in the game. For Thompkins, the 134 yards and two scores were season-highs.
"Our O-line did a great job blocking, opening up holes for me and Jamar," McGill said. "Our defense played lights out tonight and that was a good game for them."
Goff added: "We hit a couple deep balls early, which opened up the run game and then we just rode the back of the O-line and the running backs all night long. 401 on the stat sheet for rushing, that's pretty impressive for an Air Raid team right there. I thought we did a good job of taking what they gave us. ... It was good to see Jamar get going. You saw the old Jamar tonight."
Spurred on by the sneak attack opening touchdown, the Blazers scored again a minute and 54 seconds later as junior quarterback Ivory Durham found Gallimore streaking uncovered for a 31-yard touchdown, capping a 3-play, 50-yard drive with 12:50 left in the first quarter.
With 4:07 left in the first quarter, Thompkins barreled in from 4 yards away to put a bow on a 7-play, 89-yard drive to put the Blazers ahead by three touchdowns.
A minute and 46 seconds into the second quarter, the Blazers struck again as McGill found a hole and motored 35 yards down the right side to score, pushing the lead to 28-0 with 10:14 left before the half. With 1:03 left in the second quarter, Thompkins found the end zone for the second time at the end of a 5-yard run to give VSU a 35-0 cushion heading into halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Blazers got the Statesmen off the field on their opening drive.
Back on offense, they continued their theme of starting quickly as Durham uncoiled a pass intended for Chris Barrett. Though the Statesmen were able to deflect the pass, the ball still found its target as Barrett walked into the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown to make it 42-0 with 10:44 left in the third quarter – punctuating an 83-yard burst that last just four plays.
With McGill, Thompkins and Gallimore making an impact, Durham decided it was his turn later in the third. Deep into the red zone, the Blazers' 5-foot-9 playmaker dropped back and quickly attacked the right side of the Statesmen defense – beating the next closest defender to gallop into the end zone to push the lead to 49-0 with 4:55 left in the third.
Durham completed 7 of 13 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns while also carrying the ball four times for 29 yards and one score. Gallimore and Saunds combined for six catches for 143 yards in the win.
The Blazers tacked on six more point in the fourth as Estin Thiele banged in kicks from 36 and 41 yards out for the final margin.
Overall, the Blazers posted 204 more yards of total offense than the Statesmen, despite using 30 fewer plays.
Defensively, the Blazers made life difficult for the Statesmen – holding them to 0 for 4 in the red zone and forcing the Statesmen into 20 third-down situations. Comparatively, the Blazer offense only saw third down five times all night. Punter John Miller came off the sideline just once to punt for the Blazers.
Senior linebacker Nick Moss continued the tear he's been on to start the season, notching a game-high 17 tackles (eight solo) while Cory Roberts also recorded double-digit tackles with 11 (nine solo). Javiontae Martin and Mondrell Jefferson each had eight tackles as the Black Swarm pitched its first shutout of the season.
"Defense has been solid all year," Goff said. "(Delta State) threw some formations at us that they hadn't shown all year. Our guys did a good job adjusting to that. They bent a little bit there at the end when we put some of our backups in, but they found a way to keep the points off the board so I'm very proud for those guys."
NO CIGAR
For the Statesmen, Saturday's game is one they'd undoubtedly like to forget.
Deep into garbage time, the Statesmen marched down the field on the Blazers' reserves – looking poised to get their first points of the game late in the fourth quarter.
The 10-play, 63-yard drive saw the Statesmen get stopped for a 4-yard loss on third-and-goal from the VSU 18. Opting to go for a 31-yard field goal on fourth down, kicker Connor Mantelli missed the kick wide left to give the ball back to Blazers.
For the game, Mantelli went 0 for 3 on field goals of 33, 41 and 31 yards with each kick pushing wide left.
Since leading 30-10 on No. 1 West Florida the week prior, Delta State has been outscored 84-3.
COLLISION COURSE
The Blazers won't see rival West Florida until the final regular season Nov. 13 in Pensacola, Fla. – a span of five games. The Blazers have not forgotten their last-second loss to the Argos in the second round of the 2019 Division II Playoffs, a loss that snapped a 25-game winning streak and thwarted the Blazers' chance to repeat as national champions.
"Honestly, tonight was a big win," Gallimore said. "Every win is a big win, but everybody knows who we're looking forward to (West Florida). We're just taking it one game at a time and getting better and it's going to be a big one soon."
UP NEXT
The Blazers go on the road for the second time this season when they visit No. 10 West Alabama this Saturday. The Tigers defeated Shorter 44-7 over the weekend to remain undefeated at 6-0.
"We've got a long road trip, we're playing another top-ranked team," Goff said. "West Alabama, they won big (Saturday). They're 6-0, I believe. We haven't really broken them down yet because we were focused on Delta State all week, but they're a solid program. Their head coach does a great job with them. They've got a lot of transfers in there. It ought to be another heck of a ballgame.
"This game's all about momentum. You saw, even last week in the second quarter, we had the momentum. We made a few mistakes, they got the momentum and scored on us. Tonight, you saw us get the momentum and we didn't let go of it. Going into next week, it's a lot of fun to have a game like this where all three phases did a phenomenal job. It leads into a great week of practice typically. I'll have to get mad at something to make sure I push them and make sure they're working hard, but momentum is absolutely important going into a hostile environment; playing a top-ranked team."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.