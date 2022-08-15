Booth's homer leads Valwood past Fullington in season opener

HAHIRA – A two-run homer from senior Graceigh Booth in the fourth inning helped propel Valwood (1-0) past Fullington Academy (1-3) 6-3 in the Lady Valiants’ season opener.
It was key plays from Valwood’s four seniors, including Booth and pitcher Ranada Vinson, who helped lead the charge, much to the delight of head coach Courtney Carter.
“I think are four senior just showed a lot of leadership today,” Carter said. “They were smiling on the field, having a good time, and making good plays. With some good leadership like that, I think we can go a long ways.”
Though the Lady Valiants came out on top, the Lady Trojans got on the board first in the top of the first inning. A double from Whitney McLeod brought home Carli Gibson to give Fullington an early 1-0 lead.
The Lady Valiants went tit for tat in the bottom half of the inning. A pop fly from Booth brought in Vinson, who had gotten on base with a double.
Valwood took the lead in the second inning, with both Winter Simpson and Hali Thomas scoring. A pop fly from sophomore Heidi Vu brought in Simpson, while a single from Vinson allowed Thomas to score as the Lady Valiants took a 3-1 lead.
Fullington responded with two runs of their own in the top of the third inning. The Lady Trojans had five hits in the frame as both McLeod and Gibson reached home.
The back and forth affair continued in the bottom half of the inning as Valwood retook the lead. A single from Thomas brought in Lucy Spikes as the Lady Valiants tacked on four hits in the stretch.
After holding off a would-be scorer in the top of the fourth, Valwood rattled off two more runs via Booth’s two-run homer.
The home run came with two outs in the inning, continuing a trend throughout the game. All but one of the Lady Valiants’ runs came with two outs on the board.
“One thing we tell them is s that it doesn’t matter whether you're at two outs or two strikes,” Carter said. Whatever it is, there's room for it to keep going and keep going. So as long as they fight, we've got a chance, and that's what they did today.”
With a three-run lead to their name, the Valwood defense held firm over the final three innings. Fullington got just two runners on base, with neither of them advancing past second in the closing stretch.
Vinson had a solid performance pitching, pitching the entire game and recording five strikeouts on the day. Carter was pleased with her performance.
“She did a great job,” Carter said. “She hadn't pitched much in two years, and she's been working really hard this summer. We've been talking about endurance and making it seven innings, and she did it today.”
The Lady Valiants will face Westwood in a home-and-home series. Valwood will host the Lady Wildcats on Aug. 16 and travel to Camilla on Aug. 18.
Carter is hoping that the energy from their game against Fullington will continue into their games against Westwood.
“I think that if we can take over the same excitement that we had for today, I think that'll be just be the best thing,” Carter said. “You go and play excited and good things can happen.”
