Bonilla tabbed GSC Weekly Best for second time

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State junior women’s basketball standout Kayla Bonilla was named Gulf South Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. This is Bonilla’s second weekly honor of the season.
A Columbus, Ga., native, Bonilla had another outstanding week, as she helped lead VSU to a pair of GSC victories running the winning streak to a season-long five games. Bonilla averaged 25.5 points in wins over West Florida (60-59) and at West Alabama (79-67). She now has scored 20 or more points in each of her last three games.
She averaged 5.5 rebounds for the week, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in the two wins. For the season, Bonilla is averaging 20.2 points for the season in 12 games, while going a team-high 85 of 170 from the field (.500). She is second on the team in made triples with 22 and leads the team from the charity stripe at 50 of 64 (.781). She leads the team with 45 assists and 28 steals on the year for second on the team.
Bonilla and the Lady Blazers host Mississippi College Thursday evening at 6 p.m., at The Complex and then will face Delta State Saturday at 2 p.m., also at The Complex, in a pair of key GSC contests. VSU is 12-2 on the year and 4-2 in league play.
