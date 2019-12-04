VALDOSTA –– Junior guard Kayla Bonilla was named Gulf South Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. This is the first weekly honor of the season for Bonilla and for the Lady Blazers.
The Columbus, Ga. native impressed this week in the Lady Blazer’s three games. After a loss to conference foe Union, Bonilla led the Lady Blazers to a weekend sweep of the VSU Thanksgiving Classic. The junior sparked a late rally in a come-from behind overtime win against Georgia Southwestern and led the Lady Blazers to a 69-59 win over Columbus State, pushing the Lady Blazers record to 6-1 overall. Bonilla averaged 21.3 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. The guard also tallied a double-double against GSW with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Bonilla and the Lady Blazers continue non-conference play as they travel to Georgia College on Saturday, December 7. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. VSU will return home on Sunday, December 15 for its first home conference game against Alabama Huntsville.
