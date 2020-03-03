Bonilla earns Second Team All-Gulf South Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– Valdosta State junior Kayla Bonilla was named All-Gulf South Conference Second Team, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is the first all-conference honor for Bonilla in her career at VSU.
Bonilla, a native of Columbus, Ga., has had a record-setting season as she became the 27th player in Lady Blazer history to score 1,000 career points in a win over Montevallo on Feb. 20. She leads the team this season in scoring at 17.1 points per game for fifth in the GSC and 75th nationally. Bonilla is 146 of 358 from the field for a 41 percent average, while she has 37 triples and is a team-best 115 of 145 from the line for a 79.3 average. She is second on the team in rebounding at 5.4 rebounds per game, while leading the team with 94 assists and second in steals with 52.
She has played and started 26 games for the 18-10 Lady Blazers who are playing in the Gulf South Conference Quarterfinal at top-seeded Union Tuesday evening. Bonilla has scored in double figures in 24 games with one double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds against Georgia Southwestern in November.
Union's Jada Smith earned GSC Player of the Year, while Marisa Snodgrass of Montevallo was named Freshman of the Year and Marty Rowe of Lee was named Coach of the Year. The first team all-league selections were Abby Bertram of Lee, along with Brynne Lytle of Christian Brothers, Quantesha Patterson of Delta State, Hayley Shubert of Lee and Smith.
Along with Bonilla on the second team were Bria Dent of West Alabama, Shyan Flack of Montevallo, Aryn Sanders of Alabama Huntsville and Jaelencia Williams of Union.
Bonilla and the Lady Blazers play at top-seeded Union in the Gulf South Conference Women's Basketball quarterfinal Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming, ticket information and more at vstateblazers.com on the women's basketball schedule page. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Valdosta on 1150 AM and 96.1 FM with Spencer Van Horn having the call.
