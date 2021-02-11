BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Valdosta State women’s basketball senior Kayla Bonilla and freshman Alexandria Smith were named Gulf South Conference Player and Freshman of the Week, respectively, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Bonilla, a native of Columbus, Ga., had an outstanding week as she helped lead VSU to two wins, including a thrilling 80-76 win over No. 21 Lee on Saturday. Bonilla went 16 of 26 from the field (.615) with five triples in seven attempts (.714) and was 11 of 15 from the line. She averaged 4.5 rebounds per game, with nine assists, one block and a team-high seven steals. Bonilla averaged 24.0 points per game and tied her career-high with 30 points in the win over Lee. She had a game-high 18 points in the 62-61 win at Montevallo on Wednesday on 6 of 10 from the field, while she was clutch on both ends of the floor going 10 of 16 from the field, 4 of 5 from range and 6 of 8 from the line with six assists and four steals against Lee.
Following both outings last week, Bonilla was named the Guardian Bank Lady Blazer Player of the Game.
Smith, a Cincinnati, Ohio, native, had another two strong starts for the Lady Blazers in a pair of wins at Montevallo (62-61) and in the overtime thriller (80-76) over No. 21 Lee. Smith went 6 of 17 from the field for the week with one trey and 2 of 2 from the line. She averaged 5.0 rebounds per game with five assists and one steal averaging 26.5 minutes for the 3-0 Lady Blazers. She had a season-high seven rebounds and three assists at Montevallo, while she played a season-high 32 minutes against Lee.
This is the first time this season the Lady Blazers have swept the weekly honors. Graduate transfer Kwajelin Farrar was named GSC Player of the Week after an outstanding opening outing versus West Georgia on Dec. 12.
VSU returns to action Jan. 2-3 as it hosts Auburn Montgomery at The Complex. The Jan. 2 game is scheduled for 7 p.m., while the Jan. 3 game is set for a 2 p.m. tip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.