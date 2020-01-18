THOMASVILLE –– Team Florida defeated Team Georgia 35-0 in the 11th War of the Border All-Star Game Friday in Thomasville. Lincoln High School wide receiver Jalen Glaze was named Offensive MVP for Team Florida, while Wakulla defensive back Lyric Oaks was named Defenive MVP. Monroe's Za'Tarious Anderson and Bainbridge's Amari Peterson were named Offensive and Defensive MVP respectively for Team Georgia. Team Florida has now won six of the last seven War of the Border games.
