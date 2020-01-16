CARROLLTON –– Sophomore Imoras Agee went 4 for 4 at the free throw line in the final eight seconds as the Valdosta State men's basketball team won its sixth-straight game with a 98-93 victory at West Georgia Thursday evening.
VSU improved to 13-2 overall and 7-2 in Gulf South Conference play with the victory as starters were in double figures led by a team-high 20 points from junior Burke Putnam , as he was 5 of 9 from the field and 9 of 13 from the line with six rebounds and six assists. Senior Darrell Jones tallied 12 points and ten rebounds, while senior Bryce Smith went 9 of 19 from the field with nine rebounds and 19 points. Senior Clay Guillozet added 16 points and seven rebounds.
The Blazers shot 34 of 72 from the field for 47.2 percent, but struggled from beyond the arc at 4 of 14 and went 26 of 40 from the line, including 16 of 24 from the stripe in the second half. UWG (4-11, 2-5 GSC) was led by 24 points from Oronte Anderson and 21 points from Seth Brown-Carter, while Kovi Tate had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The Wolves shot 37 of 86 from the field for 43 percent and stayed in the game going 11 of 28 from range, while finishing 8 of 15 from the line. VSU held a 51-46 lead in rebounding in a game that saw 15 ties and 12 lead changes.
UWG raced out to a 12-4 lead early, only to see the Blazers respond to pull within one at 14-13 with 13:07 left on an "and one" from redshirt freshman Jakari Gallon . The Wolves would continue to extend the lead and the Blazers respond throughout much of the remainder of the half. Junior DeMarcus Addie buried his only bucket of the game on a trey with two seconds left in the half for a 42-40 Blazer lead at the break.
VSU led by as many as five through the first four minutes of the second half, as UWG rallied and the teams traded the lead throughout the rest of the game. Smith had an emphatic dunk, breaking an 88-88 score with 1:38 left putting the Blazers ahead for good.
Jones hit two free throws for a 93-88 lead with 35 seconds left as the Blazers used a 5-0 run since Smith's dunk, as VSU finished the game making its final three field goals. The upset-minded Wolves wouldn't go quietly, however, as Brown-Carter hit a triple pulling the home team within 93-91.
VSU made its free throws when it counted though, going 8 for 12 over the final 55 seconds to secure the victory.
The Blazers head to Rome, Ga., for a matchup with Shorter on Saturday at 4 p.m. Fans can access links to live stats and audio/video streaming at vstateblazers.com. The game also will be broadcast on 92.1 WDDQ FM with Spencer Van Horn having the call.
