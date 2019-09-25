VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State junior quarterback Rogan Wells and sophomore defensive back Aaron Dawson were named Gulf South Conference Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. This is the second weekly honor for Wells this season and the first for Dawson.
Wells, a native of Fort Mill, S.C., earned his eighth career weekly honor as he had another outstanding game Saturday in the top 25 matchup with West Alabama. He tossed two touchdown passes, while running for one and catching another, marking his first game of his career with at least one touchdown pass, rush and catch in the 44-27 victory over No. 20 West Alabama. He went 22 of 29 passing for 226 yards and two scores, while recording nine carries for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a three-yard touchdown pass from junior wide receiver Brian Saunds. Wells was in on four of the Blazers' five touchdowns in the game.
For the season, Wells is 60 of 77 passing through three games for a blistering 77.9 average and a passing efficiency of 171.46. He has 661 yards and five touchdown passes with no interceptions. Wells is second on the team in rushing at 51.3 yards per game, while rushing 19 times for 154 yards and two scores. He has on the one catch for three yards and a score, while leading the team in total offense at 271.7 yards per game.
Dawson, a native of Cross City, Fla., had his first interception return for a score on an 80-yard return in the fourth quarter of the 44-27 victory. UWA was driving and Dawson stepped in front of the pass and had a clear 80 yards for the score. It marked his second career touchdown as he had an 88-yard fumble return for a score last season at Florida Tech. Dawson finished the game with five total tackles and four solo stops, while recording the INT and assisted on one tackle for loss.
This marks the second-straight week VSU has had a player earn GSC Defensive Player of the Week honors as sophomore Thomas Incoom was tabbed weekly best last week. Wells was named GSC Offensive Player of the Week following the 38-3 win at Albany State in the season-opener.
VSU (3-0, 1-0 GSC) returns to the road as it travels to Shorter in Rome, Ga., for a 6 p.m. kick on Saturday. Fans can access links to live stats and audio/video streaming of the game at vstateblazers.com on the football schedule page. The game also will be broadcast on 92.1 WDDQ FM with Spencer Van Horn and Wade Beale having the call of the game. It also is the GSC Game of the Week and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
