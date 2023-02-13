VALDOSTA – Behind a season-high eight 3-pointers from Valdosta State graduate student Ryan Black, the Blazers used a 46-30 second half to upend West Florida 83-72 Saturday afternoon clinching a spot in the upcoming Gulf South Conference Tournament.
With the victory, the Blazers won their third-straight game and improved to 17-9 overall and 13-7 in GSC play, while UWF fell to 12-12 overall and 8-12 in league play. The Blazers earned the season split with the Argos behind Black’s season-high 24 points leading four players in double figures. Black finished 8 of 14 from the field and 8 of 13 from beyond the arc, while senior Mohamed Fofana and junior Jay Rucker each added 16 points as Fofana recorded a team-high ten rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Senior Cam Hamilton added 11 points – all in the second half helping spark the comeback as UWF held a 42-37 lead at the break. Black was named Guardian Bank Blazer Player of the Game.
As a team, VSU shot 42.5 percent from the field on 31 of 73, while it was 13 of 31 from distance and 8 of 13 from the line. VSU held a commanding 47-34 lead in rebounding and 18-8 on the offensive end. VSU outscored the Argos 23-5 in second chance points for the game.
UWF had four starters in double figures led by 17 points from LaTrell Tate, who went 6 of 13 from the field, 2 of 5 from deep and 3 of 4 from the line, along with six assists. Wendell Matthews added 16 points, while Dave Petit-Homme chipped in 15 and Daniel Sofield added 14. The Argos shot 43.5 percent from the field on 27 of 62, while they were 7 of 19 from deep and 11 of 14 from the line.
After the Blazers started the game with a quick 6-0 spurt on Reader Appreciation Day in front of a season-high 1892 fans, UWF came roaring back for an 8-8 score on a jumper from Matthews with 16:12 to play. A steal and duck from Tate gave UWF its first lead of the game at 10-8 and extended the run to 20-12 on a triple from Tate with 11:31 remaining in the half. After the 6-0 spurt, UWF went on a 20-6 run.
The Blazers kept chipping away at the deficit and used a 9-2 run for a 31-30 deficit on a triple from Black with 6:18 remaining in the opening half. After UWF pushed the lead back to five, Black buried another for a 35-33 deficit as UWF held a 42-37 lead at the break.
Black was 6 of 9 from deep in the first half for 18 points of the 37 for the Blazers. Petit-Homme had 12 points for the Argos in the first half, while VSU held an 18-2 advantage in points off the bench for the half. VSU was 14 of 33 from the field in the half and 7 of 16 from deep, while UWF was 16 of 34 from the field and 5 of 11 from beyond the arc.
Hamilton hit three-straight triples giving VSU a 51-48 lead with 16:41 remaining in the game. UWF would tie the game at 51 on two tosses from Tate, but a 10-0 run by the Blazers followed with four points from Fofana and another triple from Black.
VSU pushed the lead to as many as 14 points later in the half. Petit-Homme nailed a triple to pull the Argos within 77-68 and 2:15 to play. The Blazers stretched the lead back to 13 and finished with the 83-72 victory.
The Blazers continue at home on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. versus Montevallo in The Complex. The women’s game will have its annual “Play for Kay” Pink Game and all fans are encouraged to wear pink to the doubleheader.
