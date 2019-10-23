SEASIDE, Calif. –– The Valdosta State men’s golf team opened the 2019 Otter Invitational at Bayonet & Blackhorse Golf Course with rounds of 302 and 296 for a 598 score and currently sits tenth heading into Tuesday’s final round.
VSU junior AJ Ouimet leads the team with a 145 score on rounds of 75 and 70 and is tied for 12th. Senior Jordan Long sits tied for 29th with a 149 score on rounds of 76 and 73, while sophomore Chase Weathers is tied for 39th at 151 on rounds of 76 and 75. Junior Wesley Hanson sits tied for 50th with a 153 score after carding a 75 and 78, while sophomore Davis Smith is tied for 58th with a 155 score on rounds of 76 and 79.
Top-ranked Barry leads the 16-team field with a 4-under 572 on rounds of 290 and 282. The majority of the field shot much better in the second round than the first as did the Blazers. Host Cal State Monterey Bay sits second with a 579 score, followed by Colorado-Colorado Springs at 581, while there is a tie for fourth between Cal State San Marcos and Cal State East Bay at 587.
Despite sitting tenth, with a strong showing Tuesday, VSU can still move up the standings as 11 strokes separate fourth through 12th place. Florida Southern sits one stroke back of VSU and Western Washington is two back of the Blazers, while Colorado School of Mines is one stroke in front of VSU.
Individually, Cal State East Bay’s Max Murai leads the field as he fired a pair of 69s for a 6-under 138 score. Barry’s Felipe Alvarez and Stanislaus State’s Brad Sparrer are tied for second at 5-under 139, while Cal State Monterey Bay’s Elis Svard is fourth at 3-under 141 and there is a tie for fifth between Parker Scaling of UCCS and Ethan Casto of Western Washington at 2-under 142.
For the day, VSU had a pair of eagles to tie for the lead from Smith and Ouimet, while the team had 99 pars and 23 birdies. Chico State also had two eagles for the day. Weathers had the most pars for the Blazers with 23, while Ouimet and Long each had seven birdies on the par 72, 6,969-yard course.
Check back for final round results of the tournament on vstateblazers.com. Also, live stats of Tuesday’s round are available on the men’s golf schedule page at vstateblazers.com.
