The Valdosta State men's golf team fired a 298 and 296 for 594 and sits 14th following two rounds of the Copperhead Championship on the par-71, 7,209-yard Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course in Innisbrook, Fla.
Barry leads the 16-team field with a blistering 14-under 554 (274-280), while Queens sits second at 2-under 566. Georgia Southwestern and host West Florida are tied for third with a 572 score, while Limestone sits fifth at 575.
Barry's Conor Richards leads the field with an 8-under 134 on rounds of 66 and 68, while there is a three-way tie for second between Christian Bosso of West Florida, Vincent Norman of Georgia Southwestern and Tyler Bakich of Barry at 135.
VSU freshman Brock Healy leads the team with rounds of 73 and 71 for a 144 score and is tied for 20th. Freshman Gage Smith is tied for 28th with a 71 and 74 for a 145, while senior Matt Anderson is tied for 33rd with a 146 (73-73). Freshman Davis Smith is tied for 82nd with a 159 score on rounds of 81 and 78, while junior Thomas Jespersen is 84th with a 160 on rounds of 81 and 79.
The Blazers play with Wingate and Coker beginning on No. 10 at 8:30 a.m. today for the final round.
