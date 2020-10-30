Blazers Set Nov. 14 for Fall Football Scrimmage

VALDOSTA–The Valdosta State football team will have a fall scrimmage beginning at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2020 football season was postponed in August, but the team has practiced throughout the fall and this scrimmage will be the culmination of fall practice.
"We are all very excited about having a fall scrimmage in front of our families and friends," VSU head football coach Gary Goff said. "Our team has worked extremely hard despite all of the adversity they have experienced. It will be fun to have at least one somewhat normal Saturday this fall."
The scrimmage will be streamed live on vstateblazers.com and will be broadcast on 92.1 WDDQ FM with Spencer Van Horn and Wade Beale having the call. Check back with the site a few days prior to the game for a preview and rosters of both teams. Fans can use their cell phones to access the rosters online for the scrimmage, as there will be no paper rosters available at the scrimmage.
There will be a limited number of tickets available on the day of the scrimmage at the stadium for $5 per ticket. Masks will be required inside the stadium at all times and no tailgating will be allowed in the parking lots. Seating will be limited to the south grandstands and all available seats will be social distanced. Gates will open at 1 p.m. for the scrimmage. No outside food and drink will be permitted as concessions will be open.
VSU is coming off back-to-back Gulf South Conference championships in 2018 and 2019. VSU finished the 2019 season with a 10-1 record overall and an 8-0 record in GSC play. The Blazers have won 25 of their last 26 games dating back to 2017 for a GSC-record and have won 17-straight conference contests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.