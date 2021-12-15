Blazers Sendoff for Texas set for 4 p.m. today

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University football team is headed to McKinney, Texas, to play for the National Championship, and a sendoff celebration is planned to celebrate the team on the way to the airport. The sendoff starts at 4 p.m. today.
The football team will depart the Oak Street Parking lot at VSU and take Brookwood Drive before turning onto Patterson Street. Fans are being asked to gather on Patterson Street from the University Center all the way to downtown. Fans are encouraged to bring signs, pom-poms, and wear red and black.
The Blazers are in the national championship game for the sixth time. The team qualified with a 34-31 win over the Colorado School of Mines on Saturday, December 11. A win this upcoming Saturday would be the fifth national championship title in VSU football history. The national championship game against No. 1 Ferris State is set for Saturday, December 18 at 9 p.m. ET in McKinney, Texas, at McKinney ISD Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU, and fans can purchase tickets at vstateblazers.com.
All advanced tickets for the championship game must be purchased online. Ticket prices are $25 for reserved seats, $20 for general admission, and are available here. In order to purchase tickets, use the code 'VISITORNCAA' when ordering.
At the top of the ticket selection area of the page, there will be a spot saying, "Enter your access code in order to purchase restricted tickets for this event." Enter the code above in the text box and click "Find Tickets." If the code is valid, a list of available ticket choices, both reserved and general admission tickets will be revealed. From there, you will be able to select the type of ticket you would like to purchase. The VSU section will be considered the "Visitor" side of the stadium.
