Blazers' second-half comeback Comes up short at Clayton State

MORROW, Ga. – Junior guard Jacolbey Owens scored a season-high 27 points and shot 10 of 16 from the field as the Valdosta State men's basketball team suffered its fourth loss of the season, 81-75, on the road at Clayton State Tuesday evening.
The Blazers fell to 4-4 on the year, while the Lakers improved to 5-3 on the season. The two teams split the season series with each winning on its home court.
The Blazers ended the first half trailing the Lakers 40-31 and shooting 38.89% from the field and 16% outside the arc. The Blazers' only lead was courtesy of junior guard Maurice Gordon hitting a layup from sophomore guard DJ Mitchell to make the scoreline 10-7 with 15:49 left to play in the first half.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Clayton State's Ricardo Saams, Jr., made a layup to pull the Lakers ahead. He finished as the second-highest scorer for the Lakers, scoring 15 points, along with eight rebounds, two assists, and one block. Jalen Shaw led the Laker offense going seven of 11 from the field for 17 points, ten rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.
The Blazers trailed by 15 at 70-55 with eight minutes left in the game, but a valiant rally over the final eight minutes saw VSU pull within one on a layup and two free throws from Owens for a 72-71 deficit. After vying to get the ball back, the Lakers capitalized on a three-pointer and four free throws to bring the final scoreline to 81-75 in favor of the Lakers.
Gordon finished the game with nine points, 11 rebounds, a block, and an assist, while junior forward Michael Cole ended the game as the second-leading scorer, putting up 17 points and seven rebounds and one assist.
For the game, the Blazers went 30 of 69 (43.5%) from the field and six of 18 (33.3%) from outside the arc. The Blazers scored 14 points off turnovers and scored eight second-chance points.
The Blazers are back in action on Saturday at 4 p.m. as they travel to Rome, Ga., to take on Shorter for the second GSC matchup of the year, followed by a trip to Lee on Monday at 8 p.m.
