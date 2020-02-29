VALDOSTA –– Senior Jordan Holt hit a sacrifice fly to center field with one out in the bottom of the ninth as Valdosta State battled back from a 3-2 deficit for a thrilling 4-3 victory Saturday afternoon over visiting Rollins College. The Blazers now have won the first two games in the three-game series with the finale set for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Billy Grant Field at Tommy Thomas Park.
Blazer senior Nick Lewis went 4 for 4 with three doubles, including an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game. Holt plated senior Jowenrick Daantji for the winner as Rollins had brought in the extra-infielder.
VSU junior Jeremy Adams (1-1) took the win in one inning of work as he allowed one hit and fanned one, getting out of a jam with two on in the top of the ninth giving VSU the opportunity for the walk-off. Rollins' closer Tate Stone-Frisina (2-2) pitched 0.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on one hit, walked one and fanned one. He also hit a batter.
The Blazers (10-3) got a great outing from senior Cooper Cain, who tossed a season-high eight innings, allowing four hits, three unearned runs, walked none and fanned 11. Rollins star hurler Drew Daczkowski went six innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs, walked three and fanned three. Rollins fell to 9-6 on the year as the Blazers clinched the important series win.
On a 1-2 count with a man at second in the top of the first, Cain plunked Luke Reidy, followed by an error, plating a run for the Tars. The second error of the inning by the Blazers plated two more runs and a 3-0 lead for Rollins. For the two games in the series, Rollins has scored nine runs in two innings.
With one out in the bottom of the first, Lewis belted an RBI double off the wall for a 3-1 deficit as Daczkowski entered with a 0.43 ERA in 21 innings and allowed just one earned run in three starts thus far this season. Daczkowski got out of the inning as VSU stranded Lewis at third.
A walk, ground out and the second double from Lewis put runners at second and third for the Blazers and a walk to senior Alec Aleywine loaded the bases. Senior David Maberry grounded out to first for the second run of the game, pulling VSU within 3-2. Daczkowski got a ground out to get out of the jam as VSU left two in scoring position.
Cain got a great pickoff at second base for the second out in the top of the fourth as Cody Oerther got too far out on his leadoff and junior Seth Caballes gunned down Sam LaFontaine trying to steal second base for the third out.
A single, sacrifice bunt and a single from Lewis for his third hit of the game, put runners at the corners for the Blazers in the bottom of the fifth. The second free pass to Aleywine loaded the bases. On a 2-2 count, Daczkowski got a 53 double play to get out of the inning unscathed as it was the second twin killing Rollins turned in the game.
In the bottom of the seventh, VSU put runners at the corners, but Rollins' reliever James Hoelle came up with two big strikeouts to end the threat as VSU stranded two more and eight for the game.
Cain retired the Tars in order in the eighth and a leadoff walk to Maberry began the bottom of the eight, but pinch-runner senior Jordan Holt was gunned down trying to steal second for the first out. Hoelle got out of the jam with a walk and a ground out to third.
