Blazers' regular season home finale picked up for NCAA Division II Football Showcase

INDIANAPOLIS –– In what's shaping up to have significant Gulf South Conference Championship and NCAA postseason seeding implications, the NCAA announced Monday the Valdosta State regular season home finale football game against West Florida, scheduled for Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, has been selected for the Division II Football Showcase.
This will mark the second time VSU has been part of the Division II Football Showcase this season as the Blazers' regular season home-opener against Ohio Dominican was featured in the package in September. The NCAA adds additional games at the end of the season to the Showcase for exciting matchups with conference championship and postseason implications.
The Nov. 9 game is no exception as both VSU and West Florida lead the GSC with undefeated records in conference play at this moment. The winner of the Nov. 9 game will be in a good position to secure at least a share of the conference title and enhance its potential postseason seeding. VSU has a bye week this week, while West Florida hosts North Greenville prior to the matchup with the Blazers. VSU is 8-0 on the year and 6-0 in GSC play. The Blazers have won a GSC-record tying 23-straight games, while winning their past 12 games at home for the second-longest current streak in NCAA Division II. West Florida is 6-1 on the year and 5-0 in GSC play.
The Blazers were the top team in the first NCAA Division II Super Region Two rankings, which were released on Monday. West Florida was fifth in the rankings. The top seven teams from the region qualify for the NCAA Division II Football Championship as the 28-team field is scheduled to be announced on NCAA.com in the evening on Nov. 17.
ESPN3 is ESPN's live multi-screen sports network, a destination that delivers thousands of exclusive sports events annually. It is accessible on ESPN.com and the ESPN App across computers, smartphones, tablets and connected streaming devices. The network is available at no additional cost to fans who receive a pay TV subscription from an affiliated provider. The network is also available at no cost to U.S. college students and U.S.-based military personnel via computers, smartphones and tablets connected to on-campus educational and on-base military broadband and Wi-Fi networks.
Earlier this season, VSU's game against Ohio Dominican was part of the D2 Football Showcase. VSU defeated Ohio Dominican 48-21 on Sept. 14 as the Blazers improved to 3-3 all-time in the D2 Football Showcase. The game on Nov. 9 will mark the fifth home game all-time in the Showcase for the Blazers.
