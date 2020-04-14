Blazers' National Championship game replay Saturday with Virtual Tailgating Experience

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State University has acquired the rights to show the 2018 NCAA Division II Football National Championship game between the Blazers and Ferris State in a virtual live viewing party Saturday, April 18 at 3 p.m.
Fans are encouraged to log onto the link to the right called "Virtual Tailgating Experience", where Blazer Nation faithful can connect, chat and post pictures of your spectacular Blazer tailgating setup from all over the country beginning at 2:30 p.m.
At 3 p.m. on Saturday, we encourage everyone to visit the second link to the right of this article for the VSU official YouTube page, where we will deliver a one-time, re-air of the Blazers' fourth national championship in football. During the event, one lucky winner will be selected at random from the posted tailgating pictures on the Facebook Virtual Tailgating page. The winner will receive $100 Amazon gift card.
In an absolute thriller of a football game, the Blazers downed Ferris State 49-47 to finish the season a school-best 14-0 and won the program's fourth national title in football since 2004 and eighth national title in athletic department history on Dec. 15, 2018. Both VSU and FSU combined for one of the highest scoring games in championship game history as numerous records were broken in a game that saw seven lead changes, 945 combined yards and 96 points.
Make plans to join us Saturday as we relive a #BlazerNation celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.