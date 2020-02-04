Blazers move up to 18th in latest NABC Top 25 Poll

VALDOSTA –– With a nine-game winning streak, the Valdosta State men's basketball team moved to 18th in the latest National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Top 25, released Tuesday. The Blazers were 25th last week in the poll.
VSU is coming off a hard-fought 68-62 win at Montevallo for its league-best ninth win in a row. The nine wins is tied for the 10th-longest current streak in NCAA Division II. Lincoln Memorial leads the nation with 21-straight wins as it dropped its season-opener and has won 21 games in a row since.
The Blazers were led by 17 points from senior Bryce Smith in the game, while senior Clay Guillozet had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the game and senior Darrell Jones added 13 points and eight rebounds.
In a back-and-forth game, Jones put VSU up 64-60 with 51 seconds left and added two free throws with 28 seconds remaining for a 66-62 lead. The Blazers held off three looks by UM in the final 22 seconds and VSU sophomore Imoras Agee iced the game with two free throws for the 68-62 win.
VSU is the highest ranked team in the poll from the Gulf South Conference as Alabama Huntsville fell from 16th to 21st following its loss at Mississippi College on Saturday, as the only ranked teams from the league in the poll. Nova Southeastern is fifth in the poll, while Florida Southern is sixth among teams in the region, while Lee is receiving votes.
Northwest Missouri State remains the top team in the poll, followed by Lincoln Memorial, West Texas A&M, UC San Diego and the Sharks round out the top five.
The Blazers return home to host Shorter on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. at The Complex and will face West Georgia on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m. VSU won both of the meetings with SU and UWG earlier this season.
