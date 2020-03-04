Blazers move to second in NCAA South Region Ranking

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –– The Valdosta State men's basketball program learned Wednesday afternoon that it moved to second in the final NCAA South Region Rankings, announced by the NCAA.
This is the final public ranking prior to the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Selection Show, which is scheduled for March 8. The Selection Show will be streamed live on NCAA.com. Check back with vstateblazers.com for a link to the selection show prior to Sunday.
Florida Southern of the Sunshine State Conference leads the rankings for the third-straight week. The only movement this week was VSU moving from third to second, switching places with Nova Southeastern.
Lee sits fourth in the rankings for the second-straight week, while Palm Beach Atlantic remains fifth, West Alabama sixth, Embry-Riddle is seventh and Alabama Huntsville stands at eighth. Barry sits ninth and Miles College is tenth.
The top eight teams in the region will qualify for the NCAA South Region Championship when the selections are made public on Mar. 8. The No. 1-ranked team in the region most likely will host the NCAA South Regional Mar. 14-17, with the winner advancing to the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Elite Eight at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., for the national quarterfinals and national semifinals. The NCAA Division II Men's Basketball National Championship will be Apr. 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., as part of the Division I Final Four Weekend.
VSU is looking for its 12th appearance overall in the NCAA postseason and fourth-straight berth. The Blazers are 8-11 all-time in the NCAA Championship and qualified for the Elite Eight in 2010, losing to Indiana (Pa.) in the national quarterfinal round. The Blazers have qualified for the postseason six times under current head coach Mike Helfer, including the 2010 run to the Elite Eight.
The Blazers battle West Alabama Saturday at 6 p.m. ET in the 2020 Gulf South Conference semifinal round at the Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Ala. Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming, ticket information and more at vstateblazers.com. The game also will be broadcast on 92.1 WDDQ FM with Mike Chason having the call of the game. The winner of Saturday's semifinal will advance to Sunday's championship to face the winner of the Lee vs. Alabama Huntsville semifinal.
