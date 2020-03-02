Blazers make history ahead of conference tournament

VALDOSTA –– It’s something special no matter which way you cut it.
But there’s still more work to do.
On the heels of a 27-3 regular season record and the fourth consecutive regular season Gulf South Conference championship, Valdosta State men’s basketball is ready to take the next step.
The Blazers are the only program in conference history to win four consecutive conference championships, compiling a 71-11 record in conference competition during that period.
“It’s all about staying true to us and doing what we do,” said senior Clay Guillozet who has been apart of three conference championship teams. “There’s definitely ups and downs that come along with that … to win the conference one year but let alone four years that’s huge. Not only for us but the program and school in general. It’s a great feeling and it just shows the hard work that goes into it not only during the season but in the offseason as well.”
Guillozet leads the Blazers in points, rebounds and assists but it has taken a total team effort to keep VSU winning.
The team has not only been winning but having fun while doing so, evident through the on and off-court interactions between players.
“It’s that time of year where everybody is getting tired, but we have to stay mentally ready and physically prepared at all times,” senior Darrell Jones said. “It’s important because we all really like each other on this team. We all really love each other. When we see each other we bring that positive energy that we all need. We all have fun and laugh and joke. That’s really the positive energy that we have.”
The Blazers have clawed their way back to No. 9 in the coaches poll after a steep drop in the rankings earlier this season.
They’ve also aligned themselves as the No. 3 ranked team in the South region with a very good chance to move up depending on the events of the respective conference tournaments.
To sustain this level of success over the course of four different seasons would be any coach’s dream.
And the Blazers' head man couldn’t credit his players enough.
“First of all, it’s a credit to those players that have chosen to come here and play in the program,” head coach Mike Helfer said Monday. “When they come here now it’s kind of, we expect to be successful. Not sure at what level, but they want to be good. They expect to be good. From our standpoint as coaches, consistency is maybe one of the great things in coaching. If you can stay consistent over the years: consistent recruiting, consistent in coaching, consistently maybe get some luck. It’s a lot that goes into it, but it has been a fun ride.”
With the regular season behind them, VSU turns its attention to post-season play.
Hopefully with more consistency to follow.
The Blazers are riding a conference-best 17-game winning streak and are set to host Montevallo in the first game of the tournament tonight.
The last time the Blazers and Falcons faced each other VSU won 105-74 behind a season-high 66 second half points.
“Just playing how we’ve been playing,” junior guard Burke Putnam said about the conference tournament. “Being consistent really. If everybody does their job I feel like we’ll win it.”
The Blazers will host the Hawks at 7 p.m. in the P.E. Complex and are asking that all fans wear white.
