VALDOSTA –– Riding a four-game winning streak, the Valdosta State men’s basketball team (11-3, 5-2 Gulf South Conference) takes the floor again today against the Delta State Statesmen (7-7, 3-3).
The Blazers picked up their fourth straight victory with relative ease, dispatching Mississippi College 99-81 Thursday night.
Senior Darrell Jones delivered a career scoring night, pouring in 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting with five rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Four other Blazers placed in double figures against the Choctaws. Cam Hamilton continued his strong play off the bench with 15 points and six steals. Imoras Agee had 14 points, Clay Guillozet added 13 points and eight rebounds while Bryce Smith chipped in with 12 points in the win.
The Blazers were good defensively for the second straight game, forcing 25 Choctaws turnovers. Offensively, the Blazers did most of their damage in the paint, outscoring the Choctaws 59-34 in the paint.
Despite the final score, the Blazers led by as many as 31 points midway through the second half. The team turned the Choctaws’ turnovers into offense, scoring 35 points off the miscues with 15 coming on the fast break.
Delta State comes into today’s game with a 7-7 record overall and a 3-3 mark in conference play. The Statesmen had their three-game winning streak snapped in heartbreaking fashion, losing 68-67 at West Florida on Thursday.
Freshman guard Austin Laatsch led the Statesmen with 22 points while leading scorer Airen Brooks finished with 20 along with 16 rebounds.
The Statesmen trailed the Argos by seven points with 1:35 left. A pair of free throws by Laatsch keyed a feverish comeback to tie the game as Brooks buried a 3-pointer and put in a layup to tie the game with 30 seconds remaining.
Following a timeout by the Argos with 2 seconds remaining, Brooks was called for a foul on Tarik McKelphin with no time left on the clock. McKelphin sank the free throw to win the game for the Argos.
Today’s meeting will be the first time the two teams have met since last year’s GSC Tournament second-round game. The Statesmen edged the Blazers 70-69 as a potential game-winner from then-senior Beau Justice missed at the buzzer.
The all-time series with Delta State is tied at 24 wins each. The Statesmen have won four of the last six and six of the last ten in the series.
“I think our players remember it, our crowd remembers it, everybody remembers it,” Blazers head coach Mike Helfer told The Times’ Juston Lewis on Thursday. “We played in the baseball conference championship. It’s just become a great rivalry in general. People look at the schedule and say, ‘Oh Delta State is coming.’ I think that people will look at it and hopefully come (today) at 4 p.m. We’re going to need everybody.”
VSU Women
The VSU Lady Blazers saw their five-game winning streak halted in a 77-64 loss Thursday against Mississippi College.
The Lady Blazers started slow out of the gate and never full recovered due in large part to the hot shooting of the Choctaws.
Shanell Kitchens had 15 points to lead five Choctaws in double figures. The visitors shot 50 percent from the floor and a blistering 11-of-19 from 3-point range in the victory.
Trailing by as many as 14 points in the game, the Lady Blazers got as close as 67-66 thanks to a 14-7 run to start the third quarter. Unfortunately for VSU, the Choctaws had an answer of their own as they closed the third quarter on a 17-4 burst to lead 64-50 heading into the fourth.
From there, the Choctaws kept the Lady Blazers at bay and never relinquished the lead.
Cheray Saunders poured in a team-high 23 points with eight rebounds in the loss. Reigning GSC Player of the Week Kayla Bonilla was kept quiet much of the night, finishing with just 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting.
“They were hitting a lot of shots,” head coach Deandra Schirmer said after the game. “They were knocking down shots. They’re only averaging like three 3-point makes a game but they hit 11 tonight. Hats off to them –– they came to compete.”
No. 16 Delta State enters with an 12-1 record overall and a 5-1 mark in conference play as the Lady Statesmen are a half a game back of the league leaders (Lee, Montevallo, Union) each at 6-1 in the league. The Lady Statesmen have won a league-best eight straight games.
The Lady Statesmen boast two players averaging a double-double this season, led by forward Quantesha Patterson’s 14.8 points and 14.2 rebounds per game, which leads all of Division II. Her front court mate Zyaire Ewing comes into today’s game averaging 14.3 points and 11 rebounds per game, which is good for ninth in Division II.
DSU thumped West Florida 62-44 Thursday night for its eighth straight win.
“It’s going to be a tough feat for us,” Schirmer said of today’s game. “We’ve got to refocus. We can’t let a loss knock us off of what we were doing. We had a five-game winning streak coming into (Thursday’s) game –– we’ve got to get back to a 1-0 start and build from there.
Tip-off for the women’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. while the men will begin play at 4 p.m. at The Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.