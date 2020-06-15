Former Valdosta State guard Clay Guillozet is headed overseas. The reigning Gulf South Conference Player of the Year announced Monday that he has signed with Avanti Mondorf of the Luxembourg Basketball Federation. A full story on Guillozet’s signing will be in the Wednesday edition of The Valdosta Daily Times.
featured
Blazers' Guillozet signs pro deal in Luxembourg
Shane Thomas
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- Lowndes COVID-19 cases surge: Health director sees fewer people following guidelines
- Bryson DeChambeau now 2 shirt sizes and 40 pounds bigger
- Lowndes County adds 51 COVID cases in a day; another restaurant announces temporary closure
- Valdosta man dies after being shot
- PAULK: Sheriff shares federal letter on 'KJ' case
- Kemp relaxes more COVID-19 restrictions
- UPDATE: 3 employees at Lake Park Chick-fil-A diagnosed with COVID-19; restaurant closes tempoarily
- GBI raids Valdosta businesses in gambling sting
- Lowndes adds more COVID-19 cases
- UPDATE: Sharper, Cain lead election results; congressional races in Lowndes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.