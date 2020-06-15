Blazers' Guillozet signs pro deal in Luxembourg

Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily TimesValdosta State guard Clay Guillozet looks to get around West Alabama’s Sean Cranney (4) during the second half Dec. 18, 2017 at The Complex.

Former Valdosta State guard Clay Guillozet is headed overseas. The reigning Gulf South Conference Player of the Year announced Monday that he has signed with Avanti Mondorf of the Luxembourg Basketball Federation. A full story on Guillozet’s signing will be in the Wednesday edition of The Valdosta Daily Times.

