VALDOSTA – In the first Gulf South Conference meeting between in-state rivals, the West Georgia Wolves (3-4, 1-1 GSC) took Round 1 against Valdosta State (4-3, 0-1 GSC) 86-79 Saturday night.
After shooting 60% in the first half, the Blazers shot 9 of 29 from the floor and missed all eight of its 3-pointers in the second half as the team dropped its first home game of the season.
"We didn't play great, but all credit goes to West Georgia," Blazers head coach Mike Helfer said. "They played great. They came in here with a purpose and executed and got what they wanted to get, so you've got to give them a lot of credit. I don't think we played well but I think a lot of that had to do with West Georgia."
Kadeim Jones scored a game-high 19 points along with seven rebounds to lead the Wolves, who shot a crisp 49.2% from the floor and 10 of 25 from beyond the arc.
Forwards Seth Brown-Carter and Jalen Sasser were particularly lethal for the Wolves, combining for 32 points on 12 of 18 shooting and 11 rebounds. Michael Zabetakis added 13 points for the Wolves.
Sasser had 14 points in 12 minutes and 53 seconds of game-time.
"He's killed us the last two times we've played," Helfer said of Sasser's impact. "We talked about him, but he's just a kid that plays hard and has a knack for the ball. I think rebounding is about having a knack for the ball and he's got it and he hurt us."
DJ Mitchell paced the Blazers with 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Jacolbey Owens also poured in 16 with a team-best four assists and shot 2 of 5 from 3-point land. Starting forward Michael Cole added 14 points and six rebounds in 28 minutes while Cam Hamilton finished with 13 points on 3 of 10 shooting – missing all four of his 3-point attempts.
Mohamed Fofana rounded out the five Blazers in double figures with 10 points and eight rebounds in the loss.
With the Blazers mired in a sluggish 4-3 start to the season, Helfer acknowledges that lineup changes could be coming to try to turn things around.
"DJ's played great off the bench," Helfer said. "He's one that's made a few shots and obviously he brings a lot to our lineup. He might have to get into the starting lineup eventually because he's just playing so well."
A pair of free throws by Cole gave the Blazers a 65-64 lead with 11:45 left in the game, which would be the last time the Blazers led all night.
An offensive rebound and put-back by Deng Nhial on the ensuing possession keyed a 7-0 run capped by a short jumper and a 3 by Jones to give the Wolves a 71-65 lead with 8:23 to play.
The Blazers responded with five quick points to pull within one as Hamilton made a layup with 6:10 to go – forcing Wolves coach Dave Moore to call for time.
Sasser scored out of the timeout to stop the Blazers' spurt. The basket fueled an 8-1 run to put the Wolves up 79-71 with 3:45 left.
The Blazers responded with an 8-1 surge of their own as Owens and Mitchell scored four points each. A pair of free throws by Owens pulled VSU to within an 80-79 deficit 23 seconds left.
Sasser and Jones put the game away at the free throw line as the Wolves snapped a three-game losing streak.
The Blazers led 49-46 at the half.
Trailing 9-2 Wolves used a 15-0 run to take a 21-13 lead on a layup by Zabetakis with 11:19 to go in the half.
A triple by Brown-Carter put West Georgia ahead 40-35 with 4:26 to go in the half, but the Blazers weathered the storm – closing on a 14-6 run to take the lead at halftime.
For the Blazers, their shooting woes have lingered over the first seven games. Following a 19 of 35 3-point barrage against Coastal Georgia Nov. 29, the Blazers went 4 of 18 Saturday against the Wolves.
In addition to their long range struggles, the Blazers are shooting just 60.8% from the free throw line this season.
"You can't go 0 for 8 in the second half from the 3-point line and 66% from the free throw line and expect to win in this league. That's just not going to happen," Helfer said. "We've got to fix that. I think take different shots and do some things differently if we want to have a chance at winning games."
UP NEXT
Valdosta State: Visits Clayton State Tuesday night.
West Georgia: Hosts West Alabama on Thursday.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
