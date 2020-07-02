VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta State Blazers finished the 2020 Spring Semester with a record cumulative grade-point average of 3.08, marking the highest GPA in 26 years. The Blazers excelled academically despite the COVID-19 Pandemic's requirement to switch to online learning during the second half of the semester.
Of the 14 VSU athletic sports, including The Red Hots Dance and Cheerleading teams, the Blazers set records with 11 athletic programs achieving a 3.0 or better. Of the 210 student-athletes to achieve a 3.0 or better, 96 earned Dean's List honors.
The women's tennis program earned a 3.65 GPA and won its fifth-straight semester GPA title, while men's cross country was second with a 3.56 GPA and women's soccer was third at 3.54. Following the top three, volleyball, men's tennis, men's golf, women's cross country, softball, women's basketball, The Red Hots and Cheer teams all achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or better for the semester.
Individually, 31 student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester with senior men's golfer Thomas Jespersen recording an outstanding 4.0 GPA in each of his eight semesters at VSU. He was named the top Langdale College of Business Administration Graduate and, prior to COVID-19, he had been asked to serve as the LCOBA's Standard bearer for the spring graduation ceremony. In addition, junior teammate Wesley Hanson earned his sixth semester of a 4.0 GPA. In all, 11 Blazers earned a 4.0 for at least two semesters of their academic careers at VSU through the spring.
Valdosta State senior softball infielder Logan Hill earned CoSIDA Academic All-America® Second Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). She finished the spring team with a cumulative 3.96 GPA in health sciences and became the fifth Academic All-America® as selected by CoSIDA for the Blazer softball team in program history.
Hanson also earned CoSIDA Academic All-America® honors a third team honoree. He is the first men's golfer to earn Academic All-America® as selected by CoSIDA in program history. Hanson also was named the Gulf South Conference Spring Men's Golf Champion Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Both Hanson and Hill earned GSC All-Academic honors, along with softball sophomore Kiley Robb. A total of 42 Blazer student-athletes earned GSC Spring Academic Honor Roll accolades.
