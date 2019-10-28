INDIANAPOLIS –– The top-ranked Valdosta State football team was tabbed the No. 1-ranked team in the initial NCAA Super Region Two rankings, released Monday by the NCAA. The will be two more public rankings, each of the next two Mondays, prior to the NCAA Division II Football Selection Show Nov. 17.
The Blazers are 8-0 and 6-0 in Gulf South Conference play, following a thrilling, 20-15, come-from-behind victory at North Greenville in the final minute on Saturday. Lenoir-Rhyne sits second in the initial rankings, followed by Bowie State, as both are teams VSU played in the NCAA postseason a year ago.
Wingate sits fourth in the rankings Monday, followed by Gulf South Conference member West Florida. VSU and West Florida battle on Nov. 9 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium at 7 p.m. Carson-Newman is sixth in the rankings, followed by Virginia State, Mississippi College, Virginia Union and Albany State rounds out the top ten.
The top seven teams in the final NCAA region rankings announced Sunday, Nov. 17, in the evening on NCAA.com, will earn berths into the postseason. This year's bracket has been modified slightly, however, the top-seeded team in each region will still receive a bye the first postseason weekend scheduled for Nov. 23. The NCAA postseason dates are Nov. 23, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and the national championship is Dec. 21. Seeds 2-4 from each Super Region are then placed in their appropriate position in the bracket with Nos. 1 and 4 in the upper half of the bracket and Nos. 2 and 3 in the bottom half.
Teams selected Nos. 5-7 in each Super Region will be considered "unseeded" and can be paired with any No. 2-4 seeded team in the first round. Unseeded teams may be placed in any of the four Super Region brackets if doing so reduces the number of flights in the first/second round.
The Blazers, who went 14-0 last season and won their fourth national championship in program history, are 26-12 all-time in the NCAA postseason and went 4-0 last year with a thrilling 49-47 victory in the national championship game in McKinney, Texas, versus Ferris State. The NCAA Division II National Championship Game again will be McKinney, Texas, at McKinney ISD Stadium on Dec. 21, 2019.
If the Blazers earn a berth in the playoffs this season, it will be their 17th trip in program history, while the 26 wins ranks fifth all-time in NCAA Division II history and third among current NCAA Division II members (Northwest Missouri State with 48 and Grand Valley State with 35).
VSU tied the Gulf South Conference consecutive winning streak with its 23rd-straight victory on Saturday and is on its bye week. The Blazers face West Florida in a key GSC clash on Nov. 9 in the regular season home finale. The 23-game winning streak by VSU is the longest current streak in Division II and tied for the second-longest in all of the NCAA with Clemson. North Dakota State of Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) leads the NCAA with 29-straight victories.
Following the game against West Florida, VSU closes the regular season at West Georgia on Nov. 16. The Blazers have won 12-straight games at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium as the 12-game streak is tied for second-longest in Division II
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.