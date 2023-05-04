Blazers earn top overall seed at NCAA Division II National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NCAA announced the draw for the Division II Men’s Tennis National Championship Rounds Wednesday and the No. 2-ranked Valdosta State Blazers were tabbed the overall No. 1-seed.
The Blazers (19-0) won the program’s 15th Gulf South Conference title this year, a conference record, and won their portion of the NCAA South Regional with a thrilling 4-1 victory over rival West Florida last Saturday to earn a berth in the NCAA National Championship rounds for the first time since 2016. VSU will face No. 16-seed Fairmont State (W.Va.) who is 18-2 on the year after defeating Edinboro (Pa.) 4-2 in the Atlantic Region #2 Championship. The Round of Sixteen match is scheduled for May 11, 2023, at 8 a.m., at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. Fairmont State is No. 35 in the latest ITA Top 25.
Tickets are not required for entry to all matches as the NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championships. The matches will be streamed and live scoring will be available on the USTA National Campus website. Check back with vstateblazers.com early next week for a preview of the championship and links to streaming and live stats.
The Falcons of Fairmont State won their first Mountain East Conference Tournament title with a 4-3 victory over top-seeded Charleston (W.Va.). FSU head coach Terry Dermer was named conference Coach of the Year after guiding the Falcons to a 14-2 record during the regular season and a 5-1 mark in the MEC. Elia Barozzi was named to the All-MEC first team, while five additional players were named to the second team.
Columbus State earned the No. 2-seed for the championship, while Indianapolis was the No. 3-seed, followed by No. 4-seed Barry and No. 5-seed Wayne State (Mich.). If the seeds held to form, VSU could meet up with Barry again in the semifinals. VSU downed Barry when it was the No. 1-team in the country on Mar. 5, 4-3 in Valdosta. Click here for the NCAA Bracket.
VSU head coach John Hansen was named GSC Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year, while junior Luca Mack was named GSC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year. Mack is 25-1 in singles this season, ranked No. 2 nationally, while he and junior Rodrigo Carvalho are ranked No. 15 in doubles. Carvalho is 48th in singles, while junior Christian Wedel is 55th.
