HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Valdosta State men’s basketball team dropped a 93-81 decision at Alabama Huntsville Saturday afternoon.
With the loss, the Blazers finished the regular season at 18-12 overall and 14-10 in Gulf South Conference play while Alabama Huntsville finished 24-6 and 18-5 in conference play.
The Blazers were led by 17 points by graduate student Ryan Black as he was 6 of 14 from the field and 5 of 13 from beyond the arc, leading four total Blazers in double figures. Redshirt senior Cam Hamilton tacked on 16 and a pair of steals while sophomore Caden Boser tacked on 14 and two steals of his own.
Alabama Huntsville was led in scoring by Luke Burnett, who scored a game-high 25 points on 9 of 15 from the field and 7 of 11 from distance. Three other Chargers were in double digit scoring including Max Shulman chipping in 15 points and the pair of Jack Kostel and Chaney Johnson having 12 points each.
The Chargers’ main difference maker in the game was their bench outscoring the Blazers’ bench 35-25 as well as UAH having six more steals than VSU, 12-6.
VSU came out hot in the first half as Hamilton hit an immediate three to kick of the game. From there, the Blazers gained a three point lead,13-10, with 14:14 remaining in the half, following a layup from junior Jay Rucker.
However, this would be the Blazers’ only lead of the game as UAH struck right back and took the lead within their next two possessions. The Blazers and Chargers dueled for much of the first half with VSU either tying or trailing by a couple of points until Alabama Huntsville took its largest lead of the half at that point, 31-26, with 6:14 left to play in the period.
The Chargers would then go on a 9-1 run to lead VSU by 13 at the 3:43 mark, 40-27. The Blazers fought back to make the lead slightly closer as VSU went into the break down 37-27 at the half.
Valdosta State came back out swinging after half time as Hamilton knocked down a quick three to cut the lead down to single digits, 49-40, with 19:08 remaining. However, the Chargers went on an 18-10 run after that to give themselves a 67-50 lead with 13:39 left to play in the contest.
The Blazers continued to try to fight back throughout the remainder of the game, but the deficit was too steep for Valdosta State to overcome. By the final buzzer, the Blazers fell to the Chargers, 93-81.
The Valdosta State men’s basketball team will hit the road on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to compete in the GSC Tournament Quarterfinals, where it will face in-state rival No. 4-seed West Georgia in Carrollton, Ga. at 7:30 p.m.
