The Valdosta State football team scored its sixth straight game of producing 50 or more points and seventh straight win this weekend.
The Blazers scored again Monday, advancing to seventh in the latest American Football Coaches Association Top 25 after a 51-21 triumph against Gulf South Conference rival Florida Tech on Saturday afternoon in Melbourne, Fla.
VSU led the Panthers 24-0 at halftime and scored 27 points in the final quarter after FIT cut the game to 24-14 early in the fourth. VSU is one of two undefeated teams in the conference at 7-0 and is a league-best 5-0 in conference play.
Minnesota State leads the Top 25 with 818 points and 28 of 33 first-place votes this week. Ferris State, who knocked off then-No. 2 Grand Valley State 35-31, moved up to No. 2, followed by GSC foe West Georgia. Ouachita Baptist is fourth and Minnesota-Duluth rounds out the top five.
Colorado School of Mines is sixth, followed by the Blazers, Grand Valley State, Tarleton State and Midwestern State rounding out the top ten. Tarleton State moved into the top ten this week, jumping nine spots after its commanding 47-21 win at then-No. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce last weekend. The Texans are 6-0 this season and lead the Lone Star Conference.
West Florida, following its 27-7 home loss to West Georgia, fell to 19th this week, as the only other team from the GSC ranked or receiving votes.
The No. 7 ranking for the Blazers is the highest since 2013, when VSU, coming off its third national championship in 2012, began the season ranked No. 1 and remained there for five straight weeks. This is the second straight week VSU has been ranked in the top ten as it was eighth last week prior to the Florida Tech game.
The Blazers return home to host GSC newcomer North Greenville at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium for homecoming.
Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming, ticket information and more at vstateblazers.com on the football schedule page. The game will be broadcast on the radio at 92.1 FM WDDQ with Spencer Van Horn and Scott James on the call.
GRAY'S GLORY
VSU senior kicker Andrew Gray was named GSC Special Teams Player of the Week for a second straight week Monday.
Gray, a native of Johns Creek, went a perfect 6 for 6 on extra-point attempts and nailed his seventh field goal of the season from 20 yards in the win at Florida Tech on Saturday.
He has made 30 straight extra points and is 50 of 51 this season in extra points, while recording 64 kickoffs for 3,863 yards and a 60.4 average per kick with 22 touchbacks. Gray is 15th nationally and first in the GSC in scoring at 10.1 points per game and 15th nationally in total points with 71 for first in the league. For his career, he is 168 of 179 in extra points, 30 of 49 in field goals and has 258 career points, ranking fifth all-time in school history.
Gray earned his second weekly honor in a row after earning the first of his career last week, going 8 for 8 in extra-points and one field goal in the 59-28 win against Delta State.
VSU has had at least one player earn Player of the Week honors each of the last six weeks and has had three players earn weekly accolades twice this season (Sept. 17, Oct. 8).
