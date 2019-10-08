HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –– Valdosta State sophomore Lauren Hicks scored two goals in the second half as the Blazers got back on the winning track with a 2-1 victory at Alabama Huntsville Sunday afternoon.
The Blazers (4-4, 2-2 GSC) held a 20-9 lead in shots and 14-4 in shots on goal, while both teams had four corner kicks in the match. UAH (2-6-1, 0-4 GSC) had 12 saves in the match from Adriana Wright, including nine in the second half.
VSU senior Riley Tennant added assists on both goals from Hicks as Tennant had six shots with five on frame for the match. Hicks finished with five shots and three on goal and the two scores. Senior Ashley Lewis had four shots and two on goal, while senior Taylor Snell had three shots and two on goal. Junior Caroline Embler allowed the one goal, while recording three saves between the posts.
After a scoreless first half which saw both teams with six shots and each had three saves, Hicks scored the first goal in the 49th minute for a 1-0 lead. UAH’s Brynn Colvin tied the match in the 57th minute, but just over 11 minutes later, Hicks scored again for a 2-1 lead. Down the stretch, the Chargers managed just one shot after Hicks’ second goal for the remainder of the match.
VSU returns home to host West Georgia on Sun., Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. at the VSU Soccer Complex, beginning a three-match home stand. Check back with vstateblazers.com for links to live stats and streaming.
