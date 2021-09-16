Blazers announce 2021-22 men's basketball schedule

VALDOSTA – Head men's basketball coach Mike Helfer announced VSU's 21-22 basketball schedule coming off an excellent 20-21 season, finishing 17-5 and appearing in the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball South Regional falling to the then-No. 5-seed West Georgia 79-75.
The season kicks off with the annual South Regional Crossover. The Blazers will face off against Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference members Clark Atlanta and Fort Valley, November 12-13 in Fort Valley, Georgia.
VSU will return home to face off against Clayton State November 16, at 7:30 p.m. following the crossover.
After the Lakers, The Blazers continue their road trip with the Palm Beach Atlantic Thanksgiving Classic, facing off against Lynn University on November 26, then Palm Beach Atlantic on November 27.
"I am excited about this year, and hopefully, we can get back to some sense of normalcy with our fans here in the Complex," Helfer said. "I know this is one of the best home environments in the nation and our guys are excited about playing in front of Blazer Nation."
The Blazers will go into the season with some of the most challenging road matches, facing Lee on December 13. The Flames finished No. 25 in the final National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Top 25 a season ago. Lee also finished last season with a 15-6 record and recorded two wins against the Blazers. Home games with Montevallo and Auburn Montgomery follow on December 18 and 20, respectively, before the Christmas holiday.
"We have one of our most challenging schedules since I have been at VSU," Helfer said. "We are on the road quite a bit in the pre-season, and our GSC road travel is the hardest in the conference. Those road trips will test our mental side of the game, and we must find a way to play well."
Last season, during the shortened Covid-19 season, the then-No. 4-seed Valdosta State Blazers came up short during the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball South Regional against No. 5-seed West Georgia, 79-75.
The Blazers won their fifth-straight GSC regular-season title and won its first-ever Gulf South Conference Tournament in seven attempts. Two former Blazers, Imoras Agee and Burke Putnam, and a returning Blazer, Jacolbey Owens, were represented as GSC Tournament honorees. The Blazers finished last season strong with 1877 total points, with an average of 85.3 points per game. With a blistering .466 shooting percentage last season, the Blazers converted 669 shots from the field with 211 balls from beyond the arch. Agee finished as the Blazers' leading scorer, averaging 18.1 points per game off a .467 shooting percentage while coming down with 120 rebounds.
Looking forward, the Blazers look to continue the success as Owens, Maurice Gordon, and Mohamed Fofana all return for VSU.
"The GSC is one of the best D2 basketball conferences in the nation," Helfer said. "It seems like whenever you look at a game regardless of who it is, then you know it's going to be tough. We have to be prepared both physically and mentally to progress through a 20 game GSC schedule".
