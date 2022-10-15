VALDOSTA – Despite 622 total yards and scoring 40 points for the third time this season, the Valdosta State Blazers (3-4, 1-3 Gulf South Conference) could not slow down the Mississippi College offense.
Fueled by its triple option offense, the Choctaws (4-3, 3-1 GSC) marched down the field to the tune of 598 yards rushing and 639 total yards to defeat the Blazers 49-40 Saturday afternoon.
"It's the same old story – missed tackles, penalties. It just wasn't good enough," VSU head coach Tremaine Jackson said. "It wasn't good enough. We'll go and look at it. It seems to be a common theme the last couple games. We'll look at it and see what happened. I'm disappointed in this one. It hurts. It hurts because I thought we were ready to play. We just weren't good enough."
Led by the trio of Marcus Williams, quarterback John Henry White and Cole Fagan, the Choctaws gouged the Blazers with timely, explosive scoring plays.
A 1-yard touchdown run by VSU quarterback Ivory Durham punctuated a 9-play, 75-yard drive to pull the Blazers within a 35-24 margin of the Choctaws.
Facing little resistance from the Blazer defense, the Choctaws answered with back-to-back backbreaking drives to effectively put the game out of reach.
With 2:45 left in the third quarter and needing just three plays, Williams busted a 78-yard drive down the VSU sideline for a touchdown to make it 42-24 in favor of the visitors.
The Choctaws struck again early in the fourth as Chris Colebank found a gaping hole and cruised 73 yards for the Choctaws' sixth rushing score of the night to put Mississippi College up by 25 points with 13:20 to play.
With defense seemingly optional for both squads Saturday, the Blazers answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive culminating in an 8-yard hookup from Durham to B.K. Smith to cut into the deficit with 9:43 left.
As the Choctaws got to the doorstep again in the waning moments of the contest, the Blazers produced their finest defensive sequence of the night – stopping the Choctaws with a goal line stand on fourth and 1.
"I wish we had done that earlier," Jackson said of the late stop. "We had that same opportunity earlier. At this point, it is what it is. We need to do what we did late early. Why we're waiting till the end to do that, it's on me I guess, but we've got to get that figured out."
The stop set up a speedy 99-yard drive by the Blazer offense that took all of 44 seconds as Durham completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jeffery then converted a two-point conversion to Council Allen to cut it to single digits with 3 second remaining.
Though his team whittled the 25-point deficit down to nine points late, Jackson feels his team is not carrying the discipline and focus they show on the practice field into games, especially when it comes to penalties.
The amount of flags were nearly even for both teams – six for the Choctaws and seven for the Blazers. However, the Blazers were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, including one on Jackson for going out of the coaches box to dispute a missed holding call on a fourth quarter touchdown, and personal fouls that helped bring their yardage in penalties to 86 yards compared to 36 for the Choctaws.
"I'm tired of fighting hard Monday thru Friday and then not doing it on Saturday," Jackson said. "It's disappointing. It's disappointing because we see it every day. We know what we have and then we get in the game and we hurt ourselves. We had every opportunity to go up on this football team and we just didn't. We hurt ourselves through penalties. It was just a disappointing effort and I'm very disappointed in that."
Unfortunately, the stop and score came too late for the Blazers to steal the game as the Choctaws recovered the onside kick as time expired.
With the loss, the Blazers have dropped three straight for the first time since 2013.
"It's tough any time you're chasing from behind, but we didn't have to be chasing from behind. We could've been chasing from ahead. We could've been just scoring," Jackson said. "We came out and we started fast again. We did stuff what I thought looked like the right way, and then here we go with a penalty and then we have to settle for a field goal. We've got to figure out what makes us do that because we don't do that during the week. When we get out here and we do that, I'm not used to seeing that. We've got to get that fixed."
The Blazers trailed 28-17 at halftime as the Choctaws took control of the game in the second quarter.
A 44-yard field goal by Estin Thiele gave the Blazers a 10-7 lead with 10:59 left in the first quarter – the last time the Blazers would lead the rest of the way.
A 2-yard run by Fagan, followed by a 5-yard touchdown run by White quickly turned a slim lead by the Blazers into a 21-10 lead with 8:14 left in the second quarter.
The Blazers immediately replied with a 20-yard touchdown from Durham to Victor Talley – going 91 yards in just 46 seconds to make it 21-17 with 7:24 left before halftime.
The Choctaws didn't waste time on their next drive as they marched 68 yards in only four plays to find the end zone – this time on a 41-yard pass play from White to Williams with 5:18 to go in the half.
In one half of football, the Choctaws rushed for 264 yards on 25 carries and posted 305 total yards.
For the second straight week, the Blazers opened the game with purpose – striking at the outset with a 4-play, 87-yard scoring drive that saw senior running back Jamar Thompkins score on a 5-yard touchdown in the first 1:25 of the game.
The Choctaws steadfastly returned the favor with a 66-yard run by Williams on the first play of the drive to score in 12 seconds.
Going into Saturday's game, Jackson said his team needed to play assignment-based football and keep the Choctaws behind the chains to have success against the triple option.
Simply put, the Blazers could not make that happen.
The Choctaws went 7 of 8 on third down and picked up 28 first downs in the game.
"I told you (Wednesday), it's assignment-based football – a guy jumps inside when he's supposed to be outside, the ball goes long because it's man versus man," Jackson said. "Football is an 11 on 11 game, especially when people are running the ball and they're adding a quarterback to the run fit. That's what options teams do. If one guy is wrong, then it can go yard and that's what happened the first play of the game and then it happened later on in the third quarter."
Durham finished 16 of 25 for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Smith was the primary beneficiary with five catches for 148 yards and a touchdown. Talley had four catches for 44 yards while Ted Hurst had a leaping highlight-reel catch for 51 yards.
The Blazers rushed for 303 yards in the game, led by Durham's eight carries for 115 yards. Jamar Thompkins finished with 105 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while Seth McGill had 83 yards on 16 carries.
Defensively, Jackson Bull led the Blazers with 12 tackles. Phillip Starks had 10 tackles in the loss.
Williams led the Choctaw offense with 188 yards and two touchdowns on only six carries – an average of 31.3 yards per carry.
White rushed for 151 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown while Fagan had 113 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns.
UP NEXT
Mississippi College visits No. 9 West Florida next Saturday, Oct. 22.
Valdosta State goes on the road to defend the Peach Basket when they face rival West Georgia (4-6, 2-2 GSC) next Saturday in Carrollton. The Wolves defeated North Greenville 38-35 Saturday.
