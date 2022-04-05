PENSACOLA, Fla. – To conclude the weekend trip in Pensacola, Fla., the Valdosta State women's tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to No. 11 West Alabama Sunday. Despite the loss, VSU went 3-1 for the weekend.
The Blazers now stand at 7-9 overall and 6-2 in Gulf South Conference play, while UWA improved to 12-4 overall and 7-0 in GSC play. UWA swept the doubles point and won all six singles matches for the victory. In singles, No. 13 Almudena Sanz won at the top spot over No. 70 freshman Magda Tuells Bonet, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. Freshman Adriana Barrio played tough match at No. 4, falling 6-2, 7-5 to Irawan Deewajee.
The Blazers return to action on Friday at 3 p.m. at Montevallo and then on Wed., Apr. 13 at Columbus State, before closing the regular season at home on Apr. 20 versus Auburn Montgomery at 3 p.m.
