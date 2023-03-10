VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Valdosta State women's tennis team blanked visiting Tuskegee Thursday afternoon at the VSU Tennis Complex for its first victory of the season.
The Blazers (1-3) got off to a strong start with three doubles victories as they dropped a combined four games as junior Olivia Pezo and freshman Kayla Greco won 6-0 at No. 2 doubles over Taylor Ford and Mikiah Stephenson to get things started. The doubles point was clinched at No. 3 with sophomore Shaye Longwell and freshman Evelyn Altmaier winning 6-2.
Heading into singles, VSU had won the first set in all six matches and the top three spots were up 5-3 in the second set when the match was clinched. Longwell gave VSU a 2-0 lead at No. 6, with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Jera Hargrove. Altmaier finished next with a 6-1, 6-1, win at No. 5 and sophomore Anastasiia Vorobiova won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4 to end the match.
The Blazers head to Pensacola, Fla., for a neutral site match to open Gulf South Conference play with No. 8 West Alabama on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.
