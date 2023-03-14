PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Valdosta State women's tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision in Pensacola, Fla., to No. 8 West Alabama on Friday morning. VSU fell to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in Gulf South Conference play, while West Alabama improved to 13-0 and 7-0 in league play.
UWA took all three doubles matches by the same score of 6-1 and then clinched the win with victories at Nos. 5, 6, and 3. Junior Natalie Kohoutkova gave a strong effort at the top spot, falling 7-5, 6-3 to No. 68 Haina Franco. Sophomore Anastasiia Vorobiova won at No. 4 in a thriller, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) for the lone point for VSU.
The Blazers return home to host Montevallo on Thurs., Mar. 16 at 12 p.m. at the VSU Tennis Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.