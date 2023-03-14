Olivia Pezo

Valdosta State's Olivia Pezo of Sweden hits a backhand during a match against Lynn March 4 at the VSU Tennis Complex.

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Valdosta State women's tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision in Pensacola, Fla., to No. 8 West Alabama on Friday morning. VSU fell to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in Gulf South Conference play, while West Alabama improved to 13-0 and 7-0 in league play.

UWA took all three doubles matches by the same score of 6-1 and then clinched the win with victories at Nos. 5, 6, and 3. Junior Natalie Kohoutkova gave a strong effort at the top spot, falling 7-5, 6-3 to No. 68 Haina Franco. Sophomore Anastasiia Vorobiova won at No. 4 in a thriller, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) for the lone point for VSU.

The Blazers return home to host Montevallo on Thurs., Mar. 16 at 12 p.m. at the VSU Tennis Complex.

Story submitted by VSU Athletics.

