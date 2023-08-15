VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State volleyball team was picked sixth in the 2023 Gulf South Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, announced by the league office Tuesday.
Defending Gulf South Conference tournament champions West Florida leads the poll with 121 points and 11 first-place votes while Mississippi College is second with 105 point and one first place vote.
Montevallo comes in third on the table with 97 total points, while Union (84) and Alabama Huntsville (81) round out the top five.
The Blazers were picked sixth in the poll with 70 total points followed by Auburn Montgomery (65), Shorter (51), Lee (43) and West Georgia capping off the top ten with 41 points. Christian Brothers (21) sit at 11th and West Alabama (13) round out the poll at 12th.
In addition to the poll, junior JoJo Smith was named to the Preseason All-GSC Team. Last season, Smith earned Second Team All-GSC accolades.
In 2022, Smith played in 116 sets and started 31 out of 32 matches played, tallied 326 kills on 990 total attacks, 228 digs, 32 block assists, 42 solo blocks, 30 service aces, and had nine assists. She scored 382 points and recorded five double-doubles on the season.
Head Coach Kaleigh Zoucha and the Blazers start the 2023 campaign at Lenoir-Rhyne on September 1 at 1 p.m. in Hickory, N.C. as part of the Lenoir-Rhyne Tournament, and will open the home slate on Sept. 5 against Middle Georgia State at 6 p.m. inside The Complex.
For all updates on Blazer Volleyball, visit vstateblazers.com or follow Valdosta State Athletics on social media.
2023 GSC Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll
First-place votes in parentheses ()
1. West Florida — 121 pts (11)
2. Mississippi College — 105 pts (1)
3. Montevallo — 97 pts
4. Union — 84 pts
5. Alabama Huntsville — 81 pts
6. Valdosta State — 70 pts
7. Auburn Montgomery — 65 pts
8. Shorter — 51 pts
9. Lee — 43 pts
10. West Georgia — 41 pts
11. Christian Brothers — 21 pts
12. West Alabama — 13 pts
