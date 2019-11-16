The Basics: Score: Valdosta State 3, Mississippi College 0 (25-19, 25-19, 30-28) Records: Valdosta State: 13-19 (5-11 GSC), Mississippi College 10-22 (5-11 GSC) THE LEAD: The Valdosta State Blazers volleyball team clinched the number seven seed in the Gulf South Conference Tournament with the win over Mississippi College on Saturday.
First Set: Seven errors doomed the Choctaws, as the Blazers took an early 2-1 lead. VSU had a .200 hitting percentage in the first set, with 15 kills. The Blazers used multiple runs to overcome a late rally from the Choctaws Second Set: VSU started hot again in the second set, taking an early 6-3 lead. UWA rallied back to close the gap to 12-10. The Blazers used an 8-1 run to stretch their lead to 18-13. VSU held off another late rally from MC, to take the second set. Third Set: MC jumped out to a quick 4-2 lead. VSU battled back, using a 4-1 run to take a 6-5 lead. The Blazers used an 12-6 run, to take a 18-11 lead. After a late rally from the Tigers, VSU used a .204 hitting percentage to take the set and the match.
Inside the Numbers: The Blazers finished with 47 kills and a .240 hitting percentage Freshman Keelyn Williams impressed with 14 kills. Senior Dariah Powell continued to her fantastic play with 16 kills and three blocks. Junior Rebecca Sills tallied 20 digs and three assists. Sophomore Jessie Mooney accounted for seven kills and nine digs. UP NEXT: VSU awaits the first round of the GSC tournament. Check back with vstateblazers.com for athletics information throughout the season.
