The Valdosta State football team returned to the practice field Wednesday for spring camp.
The 2020 football season was cancelled for the Blazers due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, but the team did practice during the fall, culminating with the Red/Black Game at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in November.
“We are very excited about getting back on the field with the team,” VSU head coach Gary Goff said. “They have worked extremely hard this offseason and we have had some significant gains in the weight room. It is always nice to get out there and see who has put in the extra work.”
The Blazers will have 15 practices this spring culminating in a special spring practice scheduled for Mar. 12-13. More information on the Mar. 12-13 practices will be made available at a later date.
Spring practice began Wednesday, February 17, and will run from 8-10 a.m. at the football practice fields. VSU then will practice on Friday, Feb. 19 from 8-10 a.m., while Saturday’s practice will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., to conclude the first week.
VSU then will get into weekly routine of practices Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday over the next three weeks, with the weekday practices running from 8-10 a.m. and Saturday practice running from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., leading up to the Mar. 12-13 practices. The final two practices on Mar. 12 and Mar. 13 will be at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.
Blazer spring football is open to the public, but social distancing and masks are required at all times.
2021 VSU Football Spring Practice
All practices will be at the VSU Athletic Fieldhouse / Dates and times subject to change without notice.
Feb. 17 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Feb. 19 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Feb. 20 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Feb. 22 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Feb. 24 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Feb. 26 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Feb. 27 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Mar. 1 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Mar. 3 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Mar. 5 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Mar. 6 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Mar. 8 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Mar. 10 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Mar. 12 – 7 p.m.
Mar. 13 – 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.