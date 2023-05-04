INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Valdosta State softball team learned Wednesday afternoon it is No. 6 in the in the third and final South Region NCAA Division II Poll, announced by the national office.
In the final South Region Poll, Tampa sits at first followed by Saint Leo, Nova Southeastern, Alabama Huntsville and Mississippi College rounding out the top five. Valdosta State is sixth followed by Auburn Montgomery, West Alabama, Embry-Riddle, and Florida Tech in the tenth spot.
The South Region will have eight teams qualify for the regional from the announcement on May 8 at 10 a.m. Each of the three conferences in the region, the Gulf South, Sunshine State and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, will have each of its conference tournament champions earn an automatic berth in the regional.
This year, the NCAA South Regional is scheduled for May 11-13, 2023. Normally the top two seeds earn hosting duties. Each of the two sites is comprised of four teams in a double-elimination format. The two winners of each site then meet at the site of the highest remaining seed for a best-of-three series, May 18-19. The winner of the “Super Regional” will advance to the NCAA Division II Softball National Championship, scheduled for May 25-31 at Frost Stadium at Warner Park in Chattanooga, Tenn.
The Blazers are currently 33-14 and 19-11 in GSC Play ahead of the GSC Tournament which kicks off Wednesday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
VSU is looking for its 21st trip to the Big Dance in 2023. The Blazers came up just short of a berth in the 2022 National Championship rounds with a heartbreaking, 2-1 series loss at Auburn Montgomery in the Super Regional last year. VSU won the first game of the series at AUM, but was unable to close out the Warhawks, falling 3-2 and 2-1 in the final two games.
The Blazers are 64-44 (.593) all-time in the NCAA postseason and have qualified in each of the last 16 tournaments played. The Blazers won the national title in 2012 and have runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2014. VSU’s 64 wins are tied for sixth all-time in NCAA Division II, while the 16-straight appearances in the NCAA postseason are good for the second-longest current streak in D2.
