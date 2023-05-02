Blazer softball heads to GSC Championship, faces Auburn Montgomery

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State softball team heads to the 2023 Gulf South Conference Softball Championship in Oxford, Ala. at Choccolocco Park, May 3-6.
The Blazers are the No. 5-seed in the tournament and will face No. 4-seed Auburn Montgomery at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
VSU (33-14, 19-11) rounded out the 2023 regular season fifth in the GSC standings, behind No. 1-seed Alabama Huntsville, Mississippi College, West Alabama, and Auburn Montgomery. Conference leader UAH finished its season 40-9, 25-4 in the GSC and went 3-0 in the series against VSU earlier in the year (2-1, 8-0, 7-6).
For the season, the Warhawks enter the GSC Championship with a 33-15 mark overall and a 22-7 record in GSC play. AUM defeated Alabama Huntsville in its final series of the regular season, losing the first game, 5-4, before bouncing back and taking games two and three, 8-3, 9-2. AUM went 3-0 against the Blazers this season in Montgomery, Apr. 22-23. In that weekend, VSU scored three total runs on three home runs, falling to the Warhawks, 2-1, 9-1 and 5-1.
Mississippi College is the No. 2-seed with a 24-6 record in GSC play and a 40-8 mark overall. West Alabama is the No. 3-seed with a 23-7 record in league play and a 38-11 mark overall, while AUM is the No. 4-seed, followed by VSU, Montevallo, Union and West Florida.
If VSU were to defeat AUM, it would play 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game between the winner of UWA/Montevallo and the winner of MCU/Union (4:30 p.m. ET) Thursday. If VSU were to lose to AUM, it would play in the 1:30 p.m. ET game Thursday.
VSU remained No. 4 in the latest NCAA South Region rankings last week. Tampa remained No. 1 in the poll, followed by Saint Leo while Alabama Huntsville, Valdosta State and Mississippi College rounded out the top five. Nova Southeastern is sixth, followed by West Alabama at seven. Auburn Montgomery, Embry-Riddle and Florida Tech round out the top ten respectfully. There will be one more public ranking announced prior to the NCAA Division II Softball Championship field being announced on May 8 at 10 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
VSU is 76-47 all-time in the GSC Championship marking its 33rd year in the tournament. VSU has reached the semifinals 21 times, with 13 trips to the finals and nine titles in 1993, 2002, 2009-2014 and 2018. The 76 wins by VSU are first among current member and all-time members. The nine titles are the most among both current institutions and all-time members of the conference.
The Blazers went 1-2 in the tournament last year with a 7-4 victory over West Florida and then losses to West Alabama (5-2) and AUM (6-4). Last Season, AUM knocked out Valdosta State to go on to win the tournament in a close 6-4 contest.
Auburn Montgomery is 9-1 all-time in the GSC Championship in two appearances. The Warhawks have reached the semifinals two times, final two times and have clinched the past two GSC titles in 2021-22.
West Florida is making its 25th appearance in the GSC postseason tournament with a 48-31 record overall, reaching the semifinals 13 times, finals seven times and has won four titles in 1998, 2004-05, and 2019.
Alabama Huntsville is making its 24th appearance in the GSC Championships and is 74-35 all-time, reaching the semifinals 19 times, the finals 14 times and has won eight titles in 1996, 1999-2001, 2003 and 2006-08.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.