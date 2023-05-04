Blazer softball falls in first game of GSC Championship

OXFORD, Ala.- The Valdosta State softball team fell 10-4 in its Gulf South Conference Championship opener to Auburn Montgomery Wednesday afternoon.
With the loss, VSU (33-15) will play in an elimination game Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET versus West Florida. Fans can access links to live stats and streaming on FloSports and audio broadcast on the softball schedule page at vstateblazers.com.
The No. 4-seed Warhawks (34-15) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning as a pair of singles and a walk gave AUM a bases-loaded opportunity. The Warhawks then tacked on a run on a sacrifice fly to go up 1-0. Auburn Montgomery then went on a run in the bottom of the second, scoring six runs on six hits, one of which was a three-run home run, and two Blazer miscues to go up 7-0 by the end of the second inning.
The Blazers fought back in the top of the third as junior Morgan Hill reached on a fielder’s choice, followed up by a single from sophomore Abby Sulte. With two runners on base for VSU, senior Taylor Lewis blasted a three-run bomb to cut the AUM lead to four, 7-3, by the end of the frame.
In the top of fourth with two outs, junior Taylor Macera smacked a base hit up the middle before Hill and Sulte took back-to-back walks to load the bases. However, Morgan Ferguson was able to get out of the jam on a fielder’s choice for the third out as VSU left runners in scoring position. The Warhawks then added another run in the bottom of the fourth behind a walk and a double to go up 8-3.
The Valdosta State offense struck back in the top of the sixth as freshman Saylor McNearney took a lead-off walk to kick off the frame. Macera then doubled down the left field line to add another run, 8-4.
AUM added two more in the bottom of the sixth on a single then a homer to go up six, 10-4. The Blazer fought hard but came up short by the end as AUM took the contest, 10-4
Morgan Ferguson (13-5) earned the victory, going 1.1 innings, allowing no hits, one earned run, walked three and pitched 35 pitches. Richards (24-9) took the loss, going seven innings, allowing 15 hits, 10 runs earned, walked two and fanned four.
Offensively, Macera went 3 for 4 with one double and one RBI. Lewis went 1 for 4 for one run and three RBI on a three-run homer to earn Guardian Bank Player of the Game honors.
Thursday’s game was completed after press time. A recap of the VSU-West Florida game will be in the weekend edition of the Valdosta Daily Times.
